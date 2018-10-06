Farmers’ Market returns to Old Main Street. Were you there?

The first Saturday of October can mean only one thing: The return of the annual Farmers’ Market on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.
It was the kickoff event for the market that will be in downtown every Saturday from October through May. Featuring more than 35 vendors, hundreds flock to the event to shop for everything from, of course, fresh local produce, but also fresh breads, local honey, fresh flowers and plants. And you can even grab a new NFL hat of your favorite team.
Hungry? Kettle Corn & Nuts can help you out or visit Natrix Granola or try some Elena’s Italian Cuisine.
Thirsty? Well, there’s Leah’s Lemonade, or if you woke up early, anxious to get to the market and still have the yawns, then stop by Cosmos Coffee Company. There’s seafood, jellies, olive oil, salsa, fresh farm eggs, toffee, crafts, home and health goods, or just stop by Van’s Sharpening Service to get that old blade or garden tool back into good working order.
“That’s why we come,” said Carissa Wohl. “There’s such a nice variety of things.”
Parents had a little break station at the kids craft table, and there were more than a few friendly pooches walking their owners up and down the street of goods.
“I don’t know. It’s just such a calming event,” said Nikki Valdez, walking along side her fur baby, Jinx. “No one seems to be in a hurry, and everyone is friendly. You can just take your time and not feel pressured. It relaxes me.”
The market features local musical artists at both ends of the event to provide a nice mixture of entertainment as you peruse the commodities. And if you aren’t sure what to do with all those goods, come early and check out the local chef demonstrations where they shop directly from the market and show you how to do it right.
Or if the hungry bug is biting away at your empty stomach, there is plenty of outdoor and indoor seating at all of the Old Main Street restaurants happy to fill your belly so you can get back to walking the market.
Want to know what’s coming next? Visit realizebradenton.com for all your market information. While you are there, check out all of the events coming to Bradenton, like the Shoreline Shindig on Oct. 13 beginning at noon at Riverwalk. It’s a celebration of the importance of our cherished shorelines with live music, good food and local partners committed to our local environment.
