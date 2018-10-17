It’s your weekend: Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton this weekend

The Florida Native Plant Show is this Thursday and Friday at Bradenton Area Convention Center. Florida Association of Native Nurseries

Native plant sale

If you want to learn more about introducing native plant landscaping into your yard (or add more), this is the event for you.

The annual Native Plant Show hosted by Florida Association of Native Nurseries takes place Thursday and Friday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

A $10 general admission ticket gets you access to the indoor native plant sale and exhibits. You can also pay to attend classes on subjects including native wildflowers, native landscaping in managed communities and maintaining native plants in pots.

Details: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. General admission: $10.

Info: nativeplantshow.com.

Bayfest is an annual festival sponsored by Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce. This year, the festival will occupy a half-mile stretch of Pine Avenue with vendors, live music, food and more. Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce

Anna Maria Bayfest

The 18th annual Bayfest happens this Saturday in the City of Anna Maria on Anna Maria Island. The all-day coastal festival includes live music, tons of local food offerings, a kids’ zone, a classic car show and a half-mile of vendor booths to peruse.

The celebration is hosted by and supports Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce.

Details: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Bayfest happens on Pine Avenue between Gulf Drive and Bay Boulevard in Anna Maria. Free admission.

Info: annamariaislandchamber.org/events/bayfest.

A Bradentucky Bombers home game is scheduled for Saturday at the Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex. Bradentucky Bombers

Bombers’ last home game

The Bradentucky Bombers Roller Derby League team will face off against one of its biggest rivals, The Valkyries, during its final home game of the season. The Valkyries hail from Pinellas and Pasco counties.

As always, you can sit in the bleachers or bring your own chair and set up trackside to get close to the action.

Beer is available for purchase at the sports bar and in the rink.

Details: Doors: 4:30 p.m. Game: 5 p.m. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton.

Info: bradentuckybombers.com.

Two fall pumpkin festivals are happening this weekend around Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Pumpkin festivals

▪ Get your fall fix at one of the fun-filled pumpkin festivals in the area this weekend.

Fruitville Grove Farm Market’s 30th annual Pumpkin Festival features a free petting zoo, playground, live music and decorated photo spots. Parking and admission are also free.





Activities in the $2-$7 range include pony rides, a rock wall, bounce house and pumpkin painting.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October. Free.

Info: fruitvillegrove.com/festival.

▪ Escape the city for a day of harvest-time fun at Hunsader Farms in east Bradenton.

Hunsader’s 27th annual Pumpkin Festival offers crafts, live music, hayrides, pumpkin games, a corn maze, scarecrow displays, a petting zoo, train rides and more family-friendly activities. There’s also a bounty of food and desserts to try, such as homemade ice cream and pumpkin pie.

Festival-goers browse shops and activities during the Hunsader Farms 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival in east Bradenton. The 27th Annual Pumpkin Festival kicks off this Saturday. Bradenton Herald file photo

Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday in October. Hunsader Farms, 5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton. Admission: $10. Children 10 and under free. Parking: $5.

Info: 941-322-2168. hunsaderfarms.com.

The annual Farmers Market season has begun in downtown Bradenton. Sponsored by Realize Bradenton, the event kicks off the first Saturday of October and will continue to run on each Saturday through May. Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

Bradenton Farmer’s Market

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market is back from its summer hiatus.

Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

“Endless Forms” at Selby Gardens features rare and tropical species of orchids displayed in unusual patterns. The show runs through November 25. Matt Holler Courtesy of Selby Gardens

Orchid show

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ annual orchid show is a dazzling feast for the eyes.

This year’s installation, titled “Endless Forms,” emphasizes the diverse range of shapes and sizes in the world’s second largest family of flowering plants.





An exhibit and a display of rare botanical books from the Selby Gardens Research Library will accompany the installation, and there are special events and talks planned throughout the show’s run.

Details: Now through Nov. 25. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $20. Children 4-17: $10.

Info: selby.org.