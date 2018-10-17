It’s your weekend: Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton this weekend

Native plant sale
If you want to learn more about introducing native plant landscaping into your yard (or add more), this is the event for you.
The annual Native Plant Show hosted by Florida Association of Native Nurseries takes place Thursday and Friday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.
A $10 general admission ticket gets you access to the indoor native plant sale and exhibits. You can also pay to attend classes on subjects including native wildflowers, native landscaping in managed communities and maintaining native plants in pots.
Details: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. General admission: $10.
Info: nativeplantshow.com.
Anna Maria Bayfest
The 18th annual Bayfest happens this Saturday in the City of Anna Maria on Anna Maria Island. The all-day coastal festival includes live music, tons of local food offerings, a kids’ zone, a classic car show and a half-mile of vendor booths to peruse.
The celebration is hosted by and supports Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce.
Details: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Bayfest happens on Pine Avenue between Gulf Drive and Bay Boulevard in Anna Maria. Free admission.
Info: annamariaislandchamber.org/events/bayfest.
Bombers’ last home game
The Bradentucky Bombers Roller Derby League team will face off against one of its biggest rivals, The Valkyries, during its final home game of the season. The Valkyries hail from Pinellas and Pasco counties.
As always, you can sit in the bleachers or bring your own chair and set up trackside to get close to the action.
Beer is available for purchase at the sports bar and in the rink.
Details: Doors: 4:30 p.m. Game: 5 p.m. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton.
Info: bradentuckybombers.com.
Pumpkin festivals
▪ Get your fall fix at one of the fun-filled pumpkin festivals in the area this weekend.
Fruitville Grove Farm Market’s 30th annual Pumpkin Festival features a free petting zoo, playground, live music and decorated photo spots. Parking and admission are also free.
Activities in the $2-$7 range include pony rides, a rock wall, bounce house and pumpkin painting.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October. Free.
Info: fruitvillegrove.com/festival.
▪ Escape the city for a day of harvest-time fun at Hunsader Farms in east Bradenton.
Hunsader’s 27th annual Pumpkin Festival offers crafts, live music, hayrides, pumpkin games, a corn maze, scarecrow displays, a petting zoo, train rides and more family-friendly activities. There’s also a bounty of food and desserts to try, such as homemade ice cream and pumpkin pie.
Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday in October. Hunsader Farms, 5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton. Admission: $10. Children 10 and under free. Parking: $5.
Info: 941-322-2168. hunsaderfarms.com.
Bradenton Farmer’s Market
The Bradenton Farmers’ Market is back from its summer hiatus.
Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Orchid show
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ annual orchid show is a dazzling feast for the eyes.
This year’s installation, titled “Endless Forms,” emphasizes the diverse range of shapes and sizes in the world’s second largest family of flowering plants.
An exhibit and a display of rare botanical books from the Selby Gardens Research Library will accompany the installation, and there are special events and talks planned throughout the show’s run.
Details: Now through Nov. 25. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $20. Children 4-17: $10.
Info: selby.org.
