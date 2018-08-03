Have the red tide blues? Here are some things to do instead of going to the beach this weekend.

Red tide days are here again in Florida.

In addition to harming wildlife, discouraging tourism and causing health issues, the stuff can really throw a wrench in your weekend plans.

Hence, you might want to look inland for your fun this weekend.

Here are some local alternatives to going to the beach.

Go to the movies

Was your family day at the beach ruined? Oh, pooh.

Well, at least there’s a cute new movie coming out this weekend. “Christopher Robin,” Disney’s live-action take on the classic children’s book, is in theaters everywhere.

Other options include “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

Adopt-A-Palooza

There are more than 100 pets up for adoption this weekend at the 2018 Adopt-A-Palooza sponsored by Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.

If you can’t take one home for keeps, you can at least go look at all those cute furry faces and donate some dog and cat toys.

Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Free. fomcas.org/events.

South Florida Museum

South Florida Museum has a new phone application called Pathways that allows museum goers to explore exhibits in all new ways.

Hang out in the cool blue glow of the planetarium, say hello to the resident manatees and learn a thing or two about the state you live in. It’s not a bad way to spend a hot summer day.

Up your pizza game

There’s no excuse for eating cardboard pizza from chains who-shall-not-be-named when there is so much great local pizza in town.

Local foodies recently gave us their top choices for pizza in Manatee County.

Have you tried any on this list? We hear that San Remo’s is pretty dang good, too.

Summer Art Walk

Village of the Arts Art Walk has an appropriate theme for the month of August: “Summer Sizzles.”

Cool off in a crafty way with a stroll through the Village on Friday or Saturday. See the work of local artists working in all mediums, grab a bite at one of the Village’s many restaurants, hear live music and explore the healing arts.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. villageofthearts.com.

Marauders at home

Summer is running out, and it wouldn’t be complete without at least one trip to the ballpark.

The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders are playing at home all weekend. Saturday is Back to School Night at LECOM Park, and the first 500 kids ages 12 and under will receive a free backpack.

It’s also Nickelodeon Night, so look for appearances by Spongebob, Patrick and Squidward.

Fireworks will follow the game.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $6-$10. 941-747-3031. bradentonmarauders.com.

Very Merry Jerry Day

Sarasota’s community radio station, 96.5 WSLR, will celebrate Jerry Garcia and the music of The Grateful Dead on Sunday with the 10th annual Very Merry Jerry Day.

Deadheads (and regular heads) are encouraged to bring shirts and chairs for tie-dying and hula hoops for dancing.

Ship of Fools, a Grateful Dead cover band, will play, as well as Americana band The Stumble Creek Station and the Al Fuller Band.

Vendors and kids’ activities will be on site. Coolers not permitted.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance, $15 day of show. Students: Half-price. Children 12 and under: Free. 941-587-6544. wslr.org.