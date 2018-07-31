More than 100 pets up for adoption in Manatee County this weekend

More than 100 pets will hopefully find their “furever” homes at Manatee County’s largest one-day adoption event on Saturday.
Adopt-A-Palooza will feature cats, dogs, puppies and kittens from Manatee County Animal Services, local shelters and animal rescues. All pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.
“We are very excited about the evolution of this event, now in its fourth year,” Animal Services Division Chief Sarah Brown said in a news release. “This event is a fun example of the great things that can happen when communities collaborate to help the homeless animals in Manatee County and surrounding areas.”
Adoption fees will be waived for pets from Animal Services in lieu of donations to Friends of Manatee County Animal Services. However, county residents will still be required to license their pets for a $15 tag fee.
Adoptions usually cost about $80 for dogs and $40 for cats, according to the Animal Services website.
Friends of MCAS is a nonprofit organization that works closely with Animal Services to “enrich the lives of the shelter animals by raising funds to provide additional resources, medical care and heart worm treatment,” the release states.
Through fund-raising, the organization is able to provide Animal Services with dog beds, turf for the play yards, crates and medical care.
“With Friends of Manatee County Animal Services as a collaborator, we are hoping to engage even larger audiences to promote responsible pet ownership and the joys of adopting a shelter pet,” Brown said.
Adopt-A-Palooza will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Boulevard in Palmetto. Parking and admission are free, but attendees are asked to bring dog and cat toys for donation.
In addition to food and beverages, raffles and silent auction items, there will also be retail vendors and entertainment, such as demonstrations from Feld Entertainment Studio’s Monster Mutt and the Peace River Search and Rescue K9 team.
Although the Palmetto shelter and adoption center will be closed during the event, Animal Services’ downtown cat adoption center will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event’s special adoption fees will apply to all pets at that location, 1002 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton.
For more information about the event or Friends of Manatee County Animal Services, contact Caryn Hodge at 941-713-3105 or carynhodge@gmail.com. For more information about Animal Services, contact outreach and event specialist Hans Wohlgefahrt at 941-742-5933 ext. 8307 or hans.wohlgefahrt@mymanatee.org.
