Marauders get first win of season; Bradenton catcher tallies four hits

Arden Pabst made his season debut in a big way on Friday night, as the Marauders catcher stroked four singles and walked once for a perfect five times on base in five trips during the win.

Bradenton's offensive attack showed a stout improvement in Game 2 of the season as well, accounting for 12 hits with four of them being for extra bases.

After being held scoreless for the first eight innings of the season in the opener, the bats woke up in the fourth inning of game number two. Jared Oliva started the inning off with a bunt single down the third base line and was brought around to score on a Hunter Owen triple to make the score 1-0. It would not be the last triple of the inning. After Lucas Tancas drove in two runs with a single, Tyler Gaffney knocked a triple of his own down the left field line to score Tancas and stretch the lead to three; Gaffney then promptly scored on one of Arden Pabst's four singles on the night.

Owen stroked his second extra base hit of the night in the very next inning as he doubled and touched home on another Tancas single to make the score 4-0 heading in to the bottom of the fifth. The Mets registered their only three runs of the game in the frame, as back-to-back, two out walks came around to score on a Gene Cone single and the St. Lucie right fielder scored on a Jacob ZanonRBI single that drove James Marvel from the game after 4.2 innings.

Bradenton added an additional insurance run in each of the sixth and ninth inings, while three Bradenton relievers including Scooter Hightower, Bo Schultz, and Ronny Agustin combined to hold the Mets scoreless over the last 4.1 innings.

The Marauders are back in Bradenton on Saturday, as the home opener of the 2018 season pits LHP Oddy Nunez against right-hander Gabriel Llanes of the St. Lucie Mets with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at LECOM Park.