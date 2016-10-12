Bradenton Marauders unveil 2017 regular-season schedule

0:51 S.C. Gov. Haley thanks deaf interpreter for being a "rock star" during Hurricane Matthew Pause

0:28 Giant jumping rat baby born at Chester Zoo in England

0:56 Manatee volleyball struggles to pass in loss to Riverview

1:12 Mother of three on support from local community

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

1:20 Watch as playful polar bear cub plunges into ice bath

1:04 FDOT looks to add roundabouts to U.S. 41 corridor

1:51 Department of Health in Manatee gives update on Zika in the county

0:46 Manatee County names director of redevelopment and economic opportunity

0:10 Fire department rescues kitten from vent

2:48 Debate did little to help Donald Trump, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin says