Atlanta Braves in ‘exclusive negotiations’ to bring spring training to Sarasota

The Sarasota County government and its partners at the West Villages announced Tuesday it was in exclusive negotiations with the Atlanta Braves to bring the team’s spring training complex to Sarasota.
This would be the second Major League Baseball spring training location for the county, adding to the Baltimore Orioles who play at Ed Smith Stadium.
The move would add to the cluster of teams that train in Southwest Florida. The Pittsburgh Pirates hold their spring training in Bradenton; the Tampa Bay Rays train in Port Charlotte; and the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins train in Fort Myers.
The Braves currently hold spring training at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Lake Buena Vista, near Orlando.
Braves chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk said in a press release that the team could come to Sarasota as soon as the 2019 spring training season.
Braves in exclusive negotiations to relocate to Sarasota County https://t.co/ghxcvnvxhD pic.twitter.com/ZL4yCC6FPJ— SarasotaCountyGov (@SRQCountyGov) January 17, 2017
In March of last year, Sarasota County commissioners gave the go-ahead for County Administrator Tom Harmer to begin negotiating with the Braves.
“This is the perfect location for our team and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of Sarasota County and West Villages,” McGuirk said.
The planned site is in North Port, according to the release. An update to the negotiations will be discussed at the county commissioners meeting on Jan. 24.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
