55 hopefuls apply to be Southeast High’s next football coach

In the three weeks since Rashad West resigned as Southeast High's head football coach, 55 candidates have submitted applications to be his successor.
The program that Paul Maechtle built into a powerhouse with two state championships in the mid-1990s is looking for their third head coach since Maechtle's retirement after John Warren and West tallied two years apiece in the job.
High school and college coaches are among those who have applied.
Here are a couple names that stand out from the group:
Brett Timmons
Previously was the head coach and athletic director at Out-of-Door Academy, where he built the Thunder's football program from the ground up. He has one state semifinal appearance under his belt, and played at Southeast as part of the Seminoles' state championship years. Also, he played college ball at Tulane, revered for its tough academic standards, alongside former Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Shaun King during the Green Wave's perfect 1998 season.
Peter Warrick
Briefly spent time as an assistant toward the end of Maechtle's long tenure at Southeast. Famous for his playing career that arguably should have included a Heisman Trophy for his on-field performances at Florida State University. He was a multiple state champ at Southeast in football, basketball and track.
Baraka Atkins
Played high school ball at Sarasota Booker before playing at the University of Miami and in the NFL. The former defensive end was the defensive coordinator on brother Dumaka's staff this past season at Booker.
Elgin Hicks
A former Punta Gorda Charlotte star wide receiver who played at South Florida and one NFL season, he is an assistant with his high school alma mater.
Here's the full list:
- Jameson Allen
- Christopher Amos
- Baraka Atkins
- Marlon Bennet
- Van Brown
- David Carrington
- Christopher Chartier
- Keith Chattin
- Brandon Clark
- Simon Codrington
- Angelo Cox
- Bill Cranston
- Buster Davis
- Nicholas DiLorenzo
- Kevin Fischer
- Marvin Frazier
- Donald Hanna
- Gregrory Harper
- Ian Headley
- Elgin Hicks
- Chester Hightower
- Brian Hudson
- Anthony Johnson
- Carl Kearney
- Matthew Knauss
- Cliff Lohrey
- Scottie Littles
- Kirk Mastromatteo
- Joseph Mendes
- Greg Miller
- Damieon Mills
- Brett Munroe
- Jesse Norris
- Cullen O’Brien
- Brandon Pennington
- Justin Polizzi
- Jeremy Rigdon
- Dan Schwartz
- Michael Scott
- Anthony Smith
- Duane Stevens
- Michael Styles
- Brett Timmons
- Winder Toussaint
- Cantrell Tyson
- Philip Vogt
- Brad Vojcak
- Chad Walker
- Peter Warrick
- Eilijah Weaver
- Thomas Whidden
- Charles Wiggins
- Dale Williams
- Mike Woodard
- Courtney Young
