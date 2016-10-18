High School Football

October 18, 2016 7:54 PM

Herald area football standings and statistics after Week 8

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

Players of the week

Offense: Louis Colosimo, QB, Braden River

Colosimo kept the Pirates afloat during their 42-35 loss in Venice, completing 34 of 44 passes for 455 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Honorable mentions: Fred Billy, QB, Saint Stephen's (5 for 9, 97 yards, 2 touchdowns; 11 carries, 172 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 fumbles lost); Chase Brown, RB, Saint Stephen's (6 carries, 214 yards, 3 touchdowns); Dominick Otteni, QB, Bradenton Christian (13 for 21, 209 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception; 9 carries, 91 yards, 2 touchdowns; A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee (15 for 22, 254 yards, 3 touchdowns; 7 carries, 63 yards, 1 touchdown); Kellen Mond, QB, IMG Academy (9 for 19, 138 yards, 1 touchdown; 14 carries, 80 yards, 2 touchdowns)　

Defense: Desmine Ross, DB, Palmetto

Ross hauled in a pair of interceptions for the second straight game as the Tigers posted a program-record third consecutive shutout by shutting out North Port, 35-0.

Honorable mentions: Clyde Townsend, DB, Southeast (7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 blocked punts, 1 safety); Kevin Etienne, DB, Bradenton Christian (1 interception, 1 touchdown); Grant Delpit, S, IMG Academy (3 tackles, 1 interception); Noah Ben-Guzzi, LB, Lakewood Ranch (16 tackles, 1 sack); Mike Collins, DB, Palmetto (1 interception)　

Standings

Class 8A-6

School

District

All

PF

PA

Sarasota Riverview

3-1

5-1

222

110

Manatee

3-1

4-3

259

189

Lithia Newsome

3-1

4-4

184

143

Lutz Steinbrenner

2-3

4-3

161

226

Palm Harbor University

3-2

3-3

176

180

Riverview

1-3

3-4

110

169

Tampa Alonso

0-4

0-7

28

209

Class 7A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

Venice

3-0

6-0

303

72

Palmetto

3-0

6-1

166

37

Braden River

2-1

5-1

237

70

Sarasota

1-2

4-3

147

146

North Port

0-3

1-6

75

243

Lakewood Ranch

0-3

0-6

21

151

Class 5A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

Wauchula Hardee

3-0

5-2

143

91

Southeast

3-0

3-3

128

96

Sarasota Booker

3-1

3-4

150

176

Arcadia DeSoto County

1-3

1-6

52

227

Englewood Lemon Bay

0-3

1-6

67

159

Bayshore

0-3

0-6

18

216

Class 3A-5

School

District

All

PF

PA

x-Clearwater Central Catholic

2-0

6-1

296

128

x-Cardinal Mooney

2-0

6-1

230

98

Clearwater Calvary Christian

0-2

2-5

208

231

St. Petersburg Catholic

0-2

0-6

101

254

SSAC-Coral Bay

School

District

All

PF

PA

y-Saint Stephen's

4-0

6-1

283

131

x-Bradenton Christian

2-1

2-4

177

208

x-St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep

2-1

5-1

185

92

Out-of-Door Academy

1-3

1-6

127

206

St. Petersburg Keswick Christian

0-4

1-6

65

287

Independent

School

All

PF

PA

IMG Academy

6-0

236

77

y — clinched division

x — clinched playoff berth　

Team statistics

Rushing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

6

1571

261.8

14

Saint Stephen's

7

1790

255.7

31

Cardinal Mooney

6

1214

202.3

15

Manatee

7

1340

191.4

19

IMG Academy

6

1090

181.7

13

Palmetto

7

1172

167.4

13

Bradenton Christian

6

685

114.2

8

Out-of-Door Academy

7

681

97.3

11

Southeast

5

235

47

3

Lakewood Ranch

4

130

32.5

2

Bayshore

6

160

26.7

0

Passing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

IMG Academy

6

1310

218.3

18

Manatee

7

1499

214.1

16

Bradenton Christian

6

1248

208

13

Southeast

6

1134

189

10

Braden River

6

997

166.2

16

Cardinal Mooney

6

716

119.3

7

Out-of-Door Academy

7

764

109.1

6

Saint Stephen's

7

636

90.9

7

Palmetto

7

574

82

7

Bayshore

6

482

80.3

3

Lakewood Ranch

4

282

70.5

0

Total offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

6

2568

428

30

Manatee

7

2830

405.6

35

IMG Academy

6

2400

400

31

Saint Stephen's

7

2426

346.6

38

Bradenton Christian

6

1933

322.2

21

Cardinal Mooney

6

1841

306.8

22

Palmetto

7

1746

249.4

20

Southeast

5

1126

225.2

8

Out-of-Door Academy

7

1445

206.4

17

Bayshore

6

642

107

3

Lakewood Ranch

4

412

103

2

Rushing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Palmetto

7

626

89.4

3

IMG Academy

6

590

98.3

5

Southeast

6

626

104.3

9

Saint Stephen's

7

760

108.6

6

Braden River

6

715

119.2

7

Cardinal Mooney

7

882

126

7

Out-of-Door Academy

7

1238

176.9

16

Manatee

7

1242

177.4

14

Bayshore

6

1085

180.8

14

Bradenton Christian

6

1210

201.7

16

Lakewood Ranch

5

1080

216

14

Passing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Palmetto

7

453

64.7

2

Southeast

6

490

81.7

2

Braden River

6

528

88

3

Lakewood Ranch

5

464

92.8

5

Saint Stephen's

7

912

130.3

10

Cardinal Mooney

7

947

135.3

6

Bayshore

6

825

137.5

14

Out-of-Door Academy

7

993

141.9

11

IMG Academy

6

958

159.7

6

Manatee

7

1121

160.1

11

Bradenton Christian

6

1026

171

12

Team defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Palmetto

7

1079

154.1

5

Southeast

6

1116

186

11

Braden River

6

1243

207.2

10

Saint Stephen's

7

1672

238.9

16

IMG Academy

6

1548

258

11

Cardinal Mooney

7

1829

261.3

13

Lakewood Ranch

5

1544

308.8

19

Bayshore

6

1910

318.3

28

Out-of-Door Academy

7

2231

318.7

27

Manatee

7

2363

337.6

25

Bradenton Christian

6

2236

372.7

28

Passing

Player

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

INT

A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee

96

159

1499

16

4

Dominick Otteni, BCS

82

158

1220

13

5

Kellen Mond, IMG

60

110

1191

15

0

Alex Taylor, Southeast

66

114

1134

10

6

Louis Colosimo, BRHS

73

112

989

16

0

Rushing

Player

Car

Yds

Avg

TD

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

81

813

10.0

7

Chase Brown, SSES

54

710

13.1

9

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

63

598

9.5

6

Fred Billy, SSES

60

561

9.4

12

Kellen Mond, IMG

86

523

6.1

8

Dominick Otteni, BCS

71

473

6.7

6

Joshua Booker, Manatee

51

425

8.3

5

Keyon Fordham, Manatee

23

395

17.2

7

Elijah Davis, Palmetto

72

356

4.9

5

Asa Martin, IMG

40

340

8.5

4

Receiving

Player

Rec

Yds

Avg

TD

Kevin Etienne, BCS

27

730

27.0

5

Tarique Milton, Manatee

41

691

16.9

7

Tyler Stevenson, Southeast

26

376

14.5

3

Brian Hightower, IMG

10

343

34.3

4

Terrance Pryor Jr., Southeast

17

310

18.2

3

Emmanuel Greene, IMG

16

277

17.3

4

Ethan Bertrand, ODA

11

275

25

2

Peyton Vining, SSES

12

238

19.8

1

Jhamon Ausbon, IMG

9

227

25.2

3

Javarius Pollock, Manatee

18

226

12.6

2

Bradley Tresalus, Southeast

9

223

24.8

2

Jadan Robinson, Manatee

10

197

19.7

1

Niko Traylor, BRHS

14

195

13.9

3

Demetrius Davis, SSES

9

195

21.7

3

Tre McKitty, IMG

17

194

11.4

4

Scoring

Player

TDs

PAT

FG

2PT

TP

Fred Billy, SSES

12

0

0

0

72

Tarique Milton, Manatee

10

0

0

1

62

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

9

0

0

0

54

Chase Brown, SSES

9

0

0

0

54

Keyon Fordham, Manatee

8

0

0

0

48

Kellen Mond, IMG

8

0

0

0

48

Tyler McCauley, BRHS

0

31

4

0

43

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

7

0

0

0

42

Jordan Murrell, SSES

7

0

0

0

42

Cooper Graham, IMG

0

30

4

0

42

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk

View more video

Sports Videos