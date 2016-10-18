Herald area football standings and statistics after Week 8

Players of the week
Offense: Louis Colosimo, QB, Braden River
Colosimo kept the Pirates afloat during their 42-35 loss in Venice, completing 34 of 44 passes for 455 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
Honorable mentions: Fred Billy, QB, Saint Stephen's (5 for 9, 97 yards, 2 touchdowns; 11 carries, 172 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 fumbles lost); Chase Brown, RB, Saint Stephen's (6 carries, 214 yards, 3 touchdowns); Dominick Otteni, QB, Bradenton Christian (13 for 21, 209 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception; 9 carries, 91 yards, 2 touchdowns; A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee (15 for 22, 254 yards, 3 touchdowns; 7 carries, 63 yards, 1 touchdown); Kellen Mond, QB, IMG Academy (9 for 19, 138 yards, 1 touchdown; 14 carries, 80 yards, 2 touchdowns)
Defense: Desmine Ross, DB, Palmetto
Ross hauled in a pair of interceptions for the second straight game as the Tigers posted a program-record third consecutive shutout by shutting out North Port, 35-0.
Honorable mentions: Clyde Townsend, DB, Southeast (7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 blocked punts, 1 safety); Kevin Etienne, DB, Bradenton Christian (1 interception, 1 touchdown); Grant Delpit, S, IMG Academy (3 tackles, 1 interception); Noah Ben-Guzzi, LB, Lakewood Ranch (16 tackles, 1 sack); Mike Collins, DB, Palmetto (1 interception)
Standings
Class 8A-6
School
District
All
PF
PA
Sarasota Riverview
3-1
5-1
222
110
Manatee
3-1
4-3
259
189
Lithia Newsome
3-1
4-4
184
143
Lutz Steinbrenner
2-3
4-3
161
226
Palm Harbor University
3-2
3-3
176
180
Riverview
1-3
3-4
110
169
Tampa Alonso
0-4
0-7
28
209
Class 7A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
Venice
3-0
6-0
303
72
Palmetto
3-0
6-1
166
37
Braden River
2-1
5-1
237
70
Sarasota
1-2
4-3
147
146
North Port
0-3
1-6
75
243
Lakewood Ranch
0-3
0-6
21
151
Class 5A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
Wauchula Hardee
3-0
5-2
143
91
Southeast
3-0
3-3
128
96
Sarasota Booker
3-1
3-4
150
176
Arcadia DeSoto County
1-3
1-6
52
227
Englewood Lemon Bay
0-3
1-6
67
159
Bayshore
0-3
0-6
18
216
Class 3A-5
School
District
All
PF
PA
x-Clearwater Central Catholic
2-0
6-1
296
128
x-Cardinal Mooney
2-0
6-1
230
98
Clearwater Calvary Christian
0-2
2-5
208
231
St. Petersburg Catholic
0-2
0-6
101
254
SSAC-Coral Bay
School
District
All
PF
PA
y-Saint Stephen's
4-0
6-1
283
131
x-Bradenton Christian
2-1
2-4
177
208
x-St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep
2-1
5-1
185
92
Out-of-Door Academy
1-3
1-6
127
206
St. Petersburg Keswick Christian
0-4
1-6
65
287
Independent
School
All
PF
PA
IMG Academy
6-0
236
77
y — clinched division
x — clinched playoff berth
Team statistics
Rushing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
6
1571
261.8
14
Saint Stephen's
7
1790
255.7
31
Cardinal Mooney
6
1214
202.3
15
Manatee
7
1340
191.4
19
IMG Academy
6
1090
181.7
13
Palmetto
7
1172
167.4
13
Bradenton Christian
6
685
114.2
8
Out-of-Door Academy
7
681
97.3
11
Southeast
5
235
47
3
Lakewood Ranch
4
130
32.5
2
Bayshore
6
160
26.7
0
Passing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
IMG Academy
6
1310
218.3
18
Manatee
7
1499
214.1
16
Bradenton Christian
6
1248
208
13
Southeast
6
1134
189
10
Braden River
6
997
166.2
16
Cardinal Mooney
6
716
119.3
7
Out-of-Door Academy
7
764
109.1
6
Saint Stephen's
7
636
90.9
7
Palmetto
7
574
82
7
Bayshore
6
482
80.3
3
Lakewood Ranch
4
282
70.5
0
Total offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
6
2568
428
30
Manatee
7
2830
405.6
35
IMG Academy
6
2400
400
31
Saint Stephen's
7
2426
346.6
38
Bradenton Christian
6
1933
322.2
21
Cardinal Mooney
6
1841
306.8
22
Palmetto
7
1746
249.4
20
Southeast
5
1126
225.2
8
Out-of-Door Academy
7
1445
206.4
17
Bayshore
6
642
107
3
Lakewood Ranch
4
412
103
2
Rushing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Palmetto
7
626
89.4
3
IMG Academy
6
590
98.3
5
Southeast
6
626
104.3
9
Saint Stephen's
7
760
108.6
6
Braden River
6
715
119.2
7
Cardinal Mooney
7
882
126
7
Out-of-Door Academy
7
1238
176.9
16
Manatee
7
1242
177.4
14
Bayshore
6
1085
180.8
14
Bradenton Christian
6
1210
201.7
16
Lakewood Ranch
5
1080
216
14
Passing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Palmetto
7
453
64.7
2
Southeast
6
490
81.7
2
Braden River
6
528
88
3
Lakewood Ranch
5
464
92.8
5
Saint Stephen's
7
912
130.3
10
Cardinal Mooney
7
947
135.3
6
Bayshore
6
825
137.5
14
Out-of-Door Academy
7
993
141.9
11
IMG Academy
6
958
159.7
6
Manatee
7
1121
160.1
11
Bradenton Christian
6
1026
171
12
Team defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Palmetto
7
1079
154.1
5
Southeast
6
1116
186
11
Braden River
6
1243
207.2
10
Saint Stephen's
7
1672
238.9
16
IMG Academy
6
1548
258
11
Cardinal Mooney
7
1829
261.3
13
Lakewood Ranch
5
1544
308.8
19
Bayshore
6
1910
318.3
28
Out-of-Door Academy
7
2231
318.7
27
Manatee
7
2363
337.6
25
Bradenton Christian
6
2236
372.7
28
Passing
Player
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
INT
A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee
96
159
1499
16
4
Dominick Otteni, BCS
82
158
1220
13
5
Kellen Mond, IMG
60
110
1191
15
0
Alex Taylor, Southeast
66
114
1134
10
6
Louis Colosimo, BRHS
73
112
989
16
0
Rushing
Player
Car
Yds
Avg
TD
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
81
813
10.0
7
Chase Brown, SSES
54
710
13.1
9
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
63
598
9.5
6
Fred Billy, SSES
60
561
9.4
12
Kellen Mond, IMG
86
523
6.1
8
Dominick Otteni, BCS
71
473
6.7
6
Joshua Booker, Manatee
51
425
8.3
5
Keyon Fordham, Manatee
23
395
17.2
7
Elijah Davis, Palmetto
72
356
4.9
5
Asa Martin, IMG
40
340
8.5
4
Receiving
Player
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Kevin Etienne, BCS
27
730
27.0
5
Tarique Milton, Manatee
41
691
16.9
7
Tyler Stevenson, Southeast
26
376
14.5
3
Brian Hightower, IMG
10
343
34.3
4
Terrance Pryor Jr., Southeast
17
310
18.2
3
Emmanuel Greene, IMG
16
277
17.3
4
Ethan Bertrand, ODA
11
275
25
2
Peyton Vining, SSES
12
238
19.8
1
Jhamon Ausbon, IMG
9
227
25.2
3
Javarius Pollock, Manatee
18
226
12.6
2
Bradley Tresalus, Southeast
9
223
24.8
2
Jadan Robinson, Manatee
10
197
19.7
1
Niko Traylor, BRHS
14
195
13.9
3
Demetrius Davis, SSES
9
195
21.7
3
Tre McKitty, IMG
17
194
11.4
4
Scoring
Player
TDs
PAT
FG
2PT
TP
Fred Billy, SSES
12
0
0
0
72
Tarique Milton, Manatee
10
0
0
1
62
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
9
0
0
0
54
Chase Brown, SSES
9
0
0
0
54
Keyon Fordham, Manatee
8
0
0
0
48
Kellen Mond, IMG
8
0
0
0
48
Tyler McCauley, BRHS
0
31
4
0
43
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
7
0
0
0
42
Jordan Murrell, SSES
7
0
0
0
42
Cooper Graham, IMG
0
30
4
0
42
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
