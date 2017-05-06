Lakewood Ranch senior Sophia Falco wins 4A state triple jump

Eleven events in to the 2017 postseason and Sophia Falco has yet to place worse than second.
The Lakewood Ranch senior won her second gold medal of the weekend Saturday with a first-place finish in the Class 4A triple jump. A few minutes later, she settled for second place in the 100-meter dash at IMG Academy Field. Leading into the state championship, Falco had won all eight events she competed in at her district and region meets.
Falco, who finished second in the triple jump last spring, produced a jump of 42 feet, 8 inches at IMG Academy to win the state title by nearly three feet. Oak Ridge’s Marquasha Myers finished second with a 40-foot jump.
Falco needed to jump only twice to win the state title, and her first jump was the one that stood up. After taking the lead, the jumper rested to prepare for her two sprinting events later in the day.
First up was the 100 dash, in which she ran in 12.07 seconds to finish second behind Miami Southridge's Symone Mason. She will also run the 200 dash later during the day.
The gold medal in the triple jump, though, gives Falco three for her career. She won the long jump as a junior then repeated as the event's 4A champion Friday in Bradenton. Falco's performance is once again helping the Mustangs toward the top of the team standings. After winning the meet in 2016, Lakewood Ranch sat in second with 32 points following Falco's 100. Southridge leads the way with 44 1/2 points and Winter Park sits in third with 29.
