Manatee baseball shuts out Ohio’s Ottawa Hills 10-0

Manatee only needed six innings to pile up enough offense to beat Ottawa Hills, 10-0, in Bradenton on Tuesday. Pitcher Drew Schafer pitched all six innings for the Hurricanes, allowing three hits and striking out seven before the Canes (3-9) hit the run rule to beat the Toledo, Ohio, team. Outfielder Jamar Smith helped lead Manatee’s offense with a pair of hits and two runs.
The Hurricanes have a quick turnaround for a road game against Braden River on Wednesday.
Palmetto 3, Fort Myers Evangelical Christian 1: The Tigers bounced back from a loss to start the Taylor Emmons Memorial Classic by beating Evangelical Christian at Out-of-Door Academy. Palmetto (6-9) finishes pool play at 1-1.
The Tigers will await its placement in either a consolation or championship game Thursday pending results of Wednesday’s games.
Braden River 3, Ruskin Lennard 1: Pitcher Ryan Duncan tossed a complete game with only one earned run and drove in a pair at the plate to lift the Pirates past Lennard in Ruskin. Infielder Gavin Root provided the last bit of offense for Braden River (8-6, 5-1 Class 7A-District 9) with two hits and a run.
The Pirates return home Wednesday for a county matchup against Manatee.
Southeast 10, Sarasota Booker 8: Offense carried the Seminoles to their first Class 5A-District 11 win of the season against Booker at home. The Noles’ (3-10, 1-3) 10-run outburst marked their highest scoring effort since a loss to St. Petersburg Gibbs on March 7.
Southeast continues district play with a road game against rival Bayshore on Friday.
Boys tennis
Braden River 4, Out-of-Door Academy 3: The Pirates won each of the top four singles matches to beat Out-of-Door on the road. David Ojeda, Braden River’s (8-3) No. 1, swept the Thunder’s Philip Chiritescu 6-0, 6-0. ODA’s (5-4) only win came from Andrew Chiritescu, who beat Matt Rhea, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7, in the No. 5 singles match. With the match clinched, the Pirates defaulted in both doubles games.
Braden River returns to action Thursday in Palmetto against the rival Tigers. Out-of-Door will travel to Sarasota next Tuesday to face the Sailors.
Softball
Braden River 10, Ruskin Lennard 0 (6): Maddie Lindsley went the distance in a game shortened by run rule to help the Pirates blank Lennard in Ruskin. Myah Moy led a balanced offensive effort for Braden River (12-2, 7-0 Class 7A-District 9) with three hits, a triple, three RBIs and a pair of runs.
The Pirates return home Wednesday for a non-district game against Wauchula Hardee.
Southeast 10, Sarasota Booker 4: First baseman Jurnee Bennett belted a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs to help Southeast rout Booker at home. Infielder Cameron Crowell added four hits for the Noles (6-7, 5-1 Class 5A-District 11) and pitcher Faith Bruce went the distance while allowing only one earned run.
Southeast will get a shot to seize first place in the district Friday when it faces rival Bayshore on the road.
Girls volleyball
Germantown Academy 18, Out-of-Door Academy 4: Out-of-Door is spending part of its week in St. Petersburg for a showcase, but the Thunder (5-5) couldn’t handle Germantown, a perennial power from Fort Washington, Pa.
Out-of-Door will close out the regular season Friday in Plant City against Durant.
Beach volleyball
Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin 2, Bradenton Christian 1: After splitting the first two matches in Spring Hill, the Panthers dropped the decisive third to Bishop McLaughlin and remain searching for the first win in program history. Madison Allen and Kendy DeHaan combined to score the lone victory for BCS (0-2) with a 21-12, 21-16 win.
Bradenton Christian will go for its first win Thursday in Sarasota against Cardinal Mooney.
