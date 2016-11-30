Murray makes a splash in varsity debut for Southeast girls

Freshman Charmaine Murray scored 10 points in her varsity debut to help Southeast High School roll past St. Petersburg Gibbs, 64-16, in girls basketball on Wednesday.
Murray, a forward, was called up from the junior varsity following Monday’s car accident that ended senior Marlene Valcin’s season because of a broken arm.
A’moni Waiters led the Seminoles with 26 points as they remained unbeaten in Class 5A, District 11 (3-0) and improved to 6-3 overall.
Southeast returns to action on Thursday when it plays host to North Port.
Boys basketball
Lakewood 72, Bayshore 70: The host Bruins squandered an eight-point, fourth-quarter lead for the second game in a row. Against Lakewood, Bayshore took an eight-point edge into the final two minutes only to have a technical foul key a six-point swing in Lakewood’s favor. A couple of turnovers in the final minute sealed the Bruins’ fate.
Vernard Brown II led the Bruins with 21 points and seven rebounds while Dhysen Walls finished with 11 points.
Bayshore (0-2, 0-1 Class 5A, District 11) returns to action Friday at Tarpon Springs. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Braden River 66, Sarasota Military Academy 33: Ryan Duncan posted a double-double, 12 points and a team-high 13 rebounds, to help the host Pirates romp. Deoni Cason finished with team-high 16 points, six steals and five rebounds. Twelve of Braden River’s 14 players scored as the Pirates improved to 2-0.
Braden River returns to action at home against Saint Stephen’s on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Cameron Kaiser-Gilmore and Shelby Rhodes had 11 points apiece to lead Sarasota Military Academy.
Girls soccer
St. Petersburg Catholic 1, Saint Stephen’s 0: Falcons goalkeeper Kelsey Leskinen stopped 11 shots, but Saint Stephen’s (5-2) didn’t give her any help offensively and the Falcons dropped a defensive struggle in St. Petersburg.
Saint Stephen’s returns to action Monday in Sarasota against Sarasota Christian.
