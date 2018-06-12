'Do Something' has become the new FSU coach's mantra. Here's where it comes from

Florida State coach Willie Taggart's return to where it all started, the Manatee/Sarasota area of Florida, occurred in front of a sold out audience at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts on Monday night.

The booster club members who flocked Taggart's tour stop to his 941 roots were granted time to lob questions his way.

One fan asked Taggart about his "Do Something" slogan, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Since Taggart took over his self-described dream school with the Seminoles last December, he's utilized the #DoSomething mantra on social media.

It's picked up steam with football recruits, fans and current and former players.

The origin of the phrase, though, does not belong to Taggart.

Taggart said former Manatee High teammate Demetrios Murray, who was a strong safety on the 1992 state championship team with Taggart as the quarterback, was who he heard it from first, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

"That's all he said," Taggart said. "If he was trying to court a female, he would tell [them] to do something."

Taggart said Murray used it so much that it stuck out to him.

"The thing about it, we live in a do something world," Taggart said. "In order to get something, you've got to do something. ... I just look at myself, my journey, I never blamed anyone. I never made any excuses for me not being successful. I just worked my tail off, and I try to instill that in our players as well, because they're all capable."

"So that's been my motto my entire life. Blame no one, make no excuses. You've gotta do something."

