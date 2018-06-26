The Hockey Hall of Fame's 2018 class was announced. Check out who made it.

Former Tampa Bay Lightning star Martin St. Louis is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame later this year.
The 2018 Hall of Fame class was unveiled Tuesday and St. Louis was one of six people named to this year's class.
The 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Brookfield Place in Toronto.
Other Hall of Fame inductees are former New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur, Canadian star Jayna Hefford, two-time Olympic gold medalist Alexander Yakushev, former NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHL's first black player in history, Willie O'Ree.
St. Louis played 17 years in the NHL, was a five-time All Star and won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004. He also claimed the NHL's Hart Trophy as the league's MVP that season. St. Louis later won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.
