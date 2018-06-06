They played softball in South Florida. Now they're college national champions.

An opening loss didn't derail Florida State's national title hopes at the Women's College World Series.
The Seminoles reeled off six straight victories following that WCWS opening loss to UCLA, culminating in a sweep over Washington in the championship series.
At the forefront of the sweep was Jessie Warren's highlight-reel catch and a two South Florida players.
Former Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas star Meghan King and Coral Reef standout Carsyn Gordon, a previous Miami-Dade Hitter of the Year, led the Seminoles to their first WCWS title.
Davie's Deja Bush, whose father Devin Bush Sr. won a national title for FSU's football team in 1993, is also on the team.
King allowed three runs, one earned, in the first inning against Washington, before settling into a groove Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
She struck out four batters over seven innings in the 8-3 victory. King, a Parkland resident, set an NCAA record for the lowest ERA with at least 10 innings pitched in WCWS history.
King's ERA was a staggering low 0.20 in 34 1/3 innings.
"The key was moving the ball in and then out,” King told the Associated Press, “as opposed to the look I gave them last night, which was more up and down."
King pitched seven scoreless innings in Monday's Game 1 victory.
Gordon went 1 for 4 in Tuesday's series-clinching win. She had three RBI in the first of two elimination-game victories over UCLA.
Gordon hit second in FSU's lineup throughout the tournament. The junior played on the Miami Stingrays travel ball team prior to her college career.
Warren was the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
