In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, LaVar Ball is interviewed after a basketball game in Prienai, Lithuania. LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are leaving their Lithuania team by mutual agreement. BC Prienu Vytautas on Thursday, April 26, 2018, announced the departure of the younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.
In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, LaVar Ball is interviewed after a basketball game in Prienai, Lithuania. LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are leaving their Lithuania team by mutual agreement. BC Prienu Vytautas on Thursday, April 26, 2018, announced the departure of the younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. Liusjenas Kulbis Associated Press
In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, LaVar Ball is interviewed after a basketball game in Prienai, Lithuania. LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are leaving their Lithuania team by mutual agreement. BC Prienu Vytautas on Thursday, April 26, 2018, announced the departure of the younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. Liusjenas Kulbis Associated Press

Sports

LaVar Ball says he isn't worried about King James or his money. Here's why.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 23, 2018 04:57 PM

LaVar Ball reportedly said his sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, will be basketball billionaires before LeBron James on Tuesday.

James' net worth is roughly $400 million after playing 15 seasons in the NBA.

On Wednesday, Ball denied saying his sons will make more money than LeBron James and that he doesn't concern himself with James.

"I don't care what LeBron does," Ball told the Bradenton Herald. "I care about what my boys can do."

LaVar and LiAngelo are in Bradenton, for the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy. LiAngelo said he has talked with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns so far.

"They [said] they like how I play," LiAngelo Ball said.

Ball added Phoenix liked how he can play more than one position.

He was 6 of 11 from the field and 1 of 4 from three-point range in Tuesday's first session of 3-on-3 games at the Pro Basketball Combine.

LiAngelo Ball and his UCLA teammates arrive back in America after being detained in China for shoplifting. They refuse to answer questions whether they stole anything, or if President Trump had anything to do with their release. McClatchy Associated Press

  Comments  