U.S. para rower Blake Haxton overcomes flesh-eating disease to become Olympian and compete at World Rowing Championships

3:29 Hell — and worse. Kentucky football's 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time. Pause

1:25 Nathan Benderson Park unveils finish tower

0:14 Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through

2:38 Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare

0:18 Woman attacked violently during road rage incident

1:23 Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

4:54 Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump

1:11 School officials wave the buses goodbye on the first day of school

1:41 How bots are taking over our lives