Sports

May 06, 2017 3:00 PM

ODA’s Saraiah Walkes wins 1A girls 100 at state track meet

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

BRADENTON

Saraiah Walkes is on her way to three FHSAA state track & field titles after her first final at IMG Academy Field. The Out-of-Door Academy eighth-grader cruised to a win in the Class 1A 100-meter dash Saturday in Bradenton.

Walkes, who finished second in the race as a seventh-grader last spring, posted a time of 12.28 seconds in the final at IMG Academy, edging St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut Academy sophomore Jazmine Alderman, who ran a 12.47.

Walkes’ state championship is Out-of-Door's first, and she'll have a chance to add two more later Saturday. The sprinter is the No. 1 seed entering finals in both the 200 and 400 dashes, as well.

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Lakewood Ranch boys win 3,200 relay state title

Lakewood Ranch boys win 3,200 relay state title 1:32

Lakewood Ranch boys win 3,200 relay state title
Manatee's Seth Walter wins state shot put championship 0:31

Manatee's Seth Walter wins state shot put championship
Lakewood Ranch's Sophia Falco repeats as long jump state champion 0:41

Lakewood Ranch's Sophia Falco repeats as long jump state champion

View More Video

Sports Videos