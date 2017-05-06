ODA’s Saraiah Walkes wins 1A girls 100 at state track meet

Saraiah Walkes is on her way to three FHSAA state track & field titles after her first final at IMG Academy Field. The Out-of-Door Academy eighth-grader cruised to a win in the Class 1A 100-meter dash Saturday in Bradenton.
Walkes, who finished second in the race as a seventh-grader last spring, posted a time of 12.28 seconds in the final at IMG Academy, edging St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut Academy sophomore Jazmine Alderman, who ran a 12.47.
Walkes’ state championship is Out-of-Door's first, and she'll have a chance to add two more later Saturday. The sprinter is the No. 1 seed entering finals in both the 200 and 400 dashes, as well.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments