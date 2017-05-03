Manatee High School football head coaching applicants

Manatee High School is searching for its next head football coach this spring.
While athletic director Danielle LaPoint and principal Don Sauer did not return phone calls seeking comment on where they stand in the process, the Herald obtained the list of applicants through a public records request.
Since John Booth resigned a few weeks before spring practice began, 127 people applied for the job.
Among the applicants, two formerly were on the Hurricanes’ coaching staff under Joe Kinnan.
Chris Conboy, who works in the University of South Florida’s recruiting office, was a finalist after Kinnan departed just before the 2014 season. John Booth was hired for the head coaching position at the end of that search.
Dominique Dunbar also applied. He is a coach on the track team, working alongside Mike Smith to prepare this year’s boys 4x100 relay team that is aiming for a third straight state title in the event. That team possesses three current football players and Tarique Milton, who is signed with Iowa State to play in college. Dunbar also has coached on Booth’s staff.
Braden River assistant coach Spencer Hodges applied. Hodges played at Manatee High for Kinnan and Howie DeCristofaro. Hodges has college coaching experience and coached at IMG Academy when the program was started under Chris Weinke. He became Braden River’s boys weightlifting coach this past season, and recently joined the Pirates’ staff for the upcoming football season.
Cardinal Mooney head coach Drew Lascari also applied. Lascari became the Cougars head coach in 2015. Prior to arriving at the Sarasota private school, Lascari was a member of Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) Prep’s coaching staff. He joined Don Bosco in 2010 and was on staff for its 2011 national title season. Last season with Mooney, Lascari’s team defeated Southeast, a bigger public school, en route to making the playoffs for a second straight season under his guidance.
The list includes in-state candidates as well as a number of candidates from across the nation. Several are currently college assistant coaches and a couple are former NFL players.
Robert Andrews
Jameson Allen
Waides Ashmon
Scott Barnwell
Matt Bartley
Carlos Blake
Steven Boone
Joe Bowen
Miles Brandon
Robert Braucht
Jon Brooks
Matt Bryson
Michael Burns
Carlos Burrows
Roger Casciani
Keith Chattin
Bradley Chavez
RJ Chidester
Kenneth Cieri
Gene Clemons
Simon Codrington III
Chris Conboy
David Corrao
Michael Cullison
Buster Davis
Christopher Davis
Mike Dean
Chris DeGiovanni
Willie Denson
Matt Dillon
Dominique Dunbar
Landon Dunham
Dustin Etheridge
Chance Farrell
Howards Feggins
Stephen Fields
Ronnie Ghent
Scott Gildea
Bob Gobel
Jeffrey Golden
Raul Gomez
Cord Graham
Doug Haas
Garrett Hagin
Tim Harper
Jeffrey Hawkins
Christopher Hawley
Willie Hill
Spencer Hodges
Brandon Iseman
Roderick Jefferson
Melvin Jenkins
Paul Jenne
Edmund Jones
Fabrizio Joseph
Mark Kantor
Randall Kerns
Ken Knapczyk
James Lal
Stroad Lanham
Drew Lascari
Trent Laune
Scottie Littles
Christopher Madison
Martin Mathis
Kirk Mastromatteo
Dedrick Mayo
Jason McClendon
Fred McRae IV
Ronnie McCuin
Billy Miller
Joe Molina
Larry Moyer
Brett Munroe
Patrick Murphy
Bernard Myrthill
Jordan Nelson
Doug Nichols
Jesse Norris
Jim O’Leary
Brad Orlando
Custavious Patterson
Ashour Peera
Brandon Pennington
Justin Polizzi
Derek Pope
Jim Pusateri
Casey Quedenfeld
Robert Ramsay
Steven Reynolds
Shelley Ridgley
Nick Rigdon
Jason Robinson
Andrae Rowe
Dan Sanso
John Saracco
Ryan Schneider
Lance Schneider
Dan Schwartz
Todd Scott
Pierre Senatus
Allen Sergio
Michael Shatzer
Will Siffin
Eric Small
Dontay Spillman
Seth Stebbins
Jason Stokes
Joey Sulkowski
George Templet
David Thompson
Matt Tomlin
Aaron Towne
James Upchurch
Jared Van Acker
Chad Walker
Kevin Wallace
Jacoby Watkins
Jeffrey Weber
Anthony White
Jalen Whitlow
Charles Wiggins
Joel Williams
Nate Wilson
Charles Wimberly
Victor Winters
K.C. Woods
