Manatee High School football head coaching applicants

Manatee High School is searching for its next head football coach this spring.

While athletic director Danielle LaPoint and principal Don Sauer did not return phone calls seeking comment on where they stand in the process, the Herald obtained the list of applicants through a public records request.

Since John Booth resigned a few weeks before spring practice began, 127 people applied for the job.

Among the applicants, two formerly were on the Hurricanes’ coaching staff under Joe Kinnan.

Chris Conboy, who works in the University of South Florida’s recruiting office, was a finalist after Kinnan departed just before the 2014 season. John Booth was hired for the head coaching position at the end of that search.

Dominique Dunbar also applied. He is a coach on the track team, working alongside Mike Smith to prepare this year’s boys 4x100 relay team that is aiming for a third straight state title in the event. That team possesses three current football players and Tarique Milton, who is signed with Iowa State to play in college. Dunbar also has coached on Booth’s staff.

Braden River assistant coach Spencer Hodges applied. Hodges played at Manatee High for Kinnan and Howie DeCristofaro. Hodges has college coaching experience and coached at IMG Academy when the program was started under Chris Weinke. He became Braden River’s boys weightlifting coach this past season, and recently joined the Pirates’ staff for the upcoming football season.

Cardinal Mooney head coach Drew Lascari also applied. Lascari became the Cougars head coach in 2015. Prior to arriving at the Sarasota private school, Lascari was a member of Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) Prep’s coaching staff. He joined Don Bosco in 2010 and was on staff for its 2011 national title season. Last season with Mooney, Lascari’s team defeated Southeast, a bigger public school, en route to making the playoffs for a second straight season under his guidance.

The list includes in-state candidates as well as a number of candidates from across the nation. Several are currently college assistant coaches and a couple are former NFL players.

