Southeast baseball holds off St. Pete Lakewood’s big, late rally

Codey Metters ran down a line drive in the gap in left-center to make the game-saving catch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Southeast High School to a 9-8 victory against top-seeded St. Petersburg Lakewood in the Class 5A-District 11 semifinals on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.
With the victory, the Seminoles advance to Thursday’s final at Bayshore, the No. 2 seed. Southeast (10-16) also earns a regional playoff bid.
Metters’ catch came with two outs, the bases loaded and Lakewood riding a tidal wave of momentum.
Southeast had taken a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but starter Alex Quinones tired and could only get two outs in the inning as Lakewood scored seven times. Kobby Garcia, the third pitcher in the inning, recorded the final out and alternated the first two outs of the seventh with singles.
However, A.J. Hudson singled to bring Lakewood within one and when the throw from the outfield went to the plate, both runners took the extra base, putting the winning run at second. Garcia walked the bases loaded and fell behind 2-0 to the next batter, setting the stage for Metters’ big play.
It was not the first rally-killing defensive play by the Southeast outfield on Tuesday. Left fielder Robert McConico made a diving catch in foul territory earlier in the game.
The Seminoles built their nine-run lead with a three-run first, a one-run fifth and a five-run sixth.
Quinones figured in all three scoring bursts, going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. He had a two-run single in the sixth as did Kaden Steffen, who finished 2 for 3. Metters’ RBI single accounted for the remaining run in the frame.
Southeast avenged two regular-season losses to Lakewood, although both were close: 8-7 and 7-4.
Bayshore 6, Sarasota Booker 2: Jared Richardson pitched a two-hitter and struck out seven to lead host Bayshore in a Class 5A-District 11 semifinal.
The victory, combined with Southeast’s victory, keeps the Bruins at home for Thursday’s district final.
Richardson finished 3 for 4, including a double, and two runs scored. Yiesel Ur went 4 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Braden River 11, Tampa Bay Tech 1 (5): Gavin Root (2 for 4), John Bean (3 for 3) and Colin Apgar (2 for 3, two RBIs) supplied the offense in a five-inning, mercy-rule shortened Class 7A-District 9 semifinal.
Ryan Duncan earned the victory for his five innings on the hill. Duncan allowed two hits, one earned run and struck out four batters as the Pirates clinched a berth in the regional tournament. Braden River (16-10) advanced to Thursday’s final at Brandon against either the hosts or Ruskin Lennard.
Lakewood Ranch 6, Palmetto 1: Colton Zimring tossed a four-hitter to lead the host Mustangs in a Class 8A-District 8 district semifinal. With the victory, Lakewood Ranch advances to the regional tournament and will travel to Sarasota for Thursday’s district final. The Sailors defeated Manatee 13-2 in the other semifinal.
The Tigers scored first, taking a 1-0 lead, but Lakewood Ranch posted three in the bottom of the fourth and never looked back. Zimring finished with 10 strikeouts. Ryan Blakemore homered to lead the Mustangs at the plate.
Softball
All three remaining area softball teams will play host to regional playoff games on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch plays host to Clearwater Countryside in Class 8A. Braden River plays host to Land O’Lakes Sunlake in Class 7A. Bayshore plays host to Sarasota Booker in Class 5A.
The winners Wednesday advance to Tuesday’s regional semifinals at sites to be determined based on who wins the quarterfinals.
Comments