LaDazhia Williams tops all-area girls basketball team

LaDazhia Williams
Player of the Year
Girls basketball
Lakewood Ranch
To her credit: There’s a strong case to be made for LaDazhia Williams being the best player to come through Manatee County. She’s a three-time All-Area Player of the Year selection by the Herald and helped guide the Mustangs to the Class 8A championship game in 2016. During the fall, the senior signed to continue her career at South Carolina, and a few months later the Gamecocks won the national championship. Her statistical production was overwhelming, too. The frontcourt star averaged 19.6 points per game, nine rebounds per game and three blocks per game.
ALL-AREA TEAM
Guards: Shauntavia Green, senior, Lakewood Ranch; Sophie Giardina, junior, Bradenton Christian. Forwards: Deanay Watson, senior, Manatee; Alexus Norman, senior, Bayshore. Center: Tina Stephens, senior, Palmetto.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lakewood Ranch: Sarah Fazio, junior, G; Palmetto: Anissa Washington, senior, G; Bayshore: Jasmine Youngthunder, senior, F; Bradenton Christian: Amy Van Ryn, junior, F; Bailey Sikkema, junior, F.
