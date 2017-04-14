LaDazhia Williams tops all-area girls basketball team

LaDazhia Williams

Player of the Year

Girls basketball

Lakewood Ranch

To her credit: There’s a strong case to be made for LaDazhia Williams being the best player to come through Manatee County. She’s a three-time All-Area Player of the Year selection by the Herald and helped guide the Mustangs to the Class 8A championship game in 2016. During the fall, the senior signed to continue her career at South Carolina, and a few months later the Gamecocks won the national championship. Her statistical production was overwhelming, too. The frontcourt star averaged 19.6 points per game, nine rebounds per game and three blocks per game.

ALL-AREA TEAM

Guards: Shauntavia Green, senior, Lakewood Ranch; Sophie Giardina, junior, Bradenton Christian. Forwards: Deanay Watson, senior, Manatee; Alexus Norman, senior, Bayshore. Center: Tina Stephens, senior, Palmetto.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lakewood Ranch: Sarah Fazio, junior, G; Palmetto: Anissa Washington, senior, G; Bayshore: Jasmine Youngthunder, senior, F; Bradenton Christian: Amy Van Ryn, junior, F; Bailey Sikkema, junior, F.