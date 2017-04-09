Cardinal Mooney lifter wins state boys weightlifting gold medal

Dillon O’Neill is returning to Cardinal Mooney with a gold medal.
The senior lifted a 690-pound total to win the 238-pound weight class at the Class 1A state boys weightlifting championships on Saturday at DeLand High School.
O’Neill left the rest of the field far behind. Only Mount Dora’s Zefrino Vega (655 pounds) came within 60 pounds of him.
O’Neill was the only area lifter taking part in the competition.
Baseball
Saint Stephen’s 9, Bradenton Christian 4: Niko Piccolo (6-1) tossed a four-hitter and didn’t allow an earned run for visiting Saint Stephen’s (9-6). Piccolo walked three and struck out five.
On offense for the Falcons, Mike Madigan, Jacob Eyre, Ben Schnur and Ross Springstead collected two hits each. Eyre and Schnur drove in two runs each.
The Falcons next play Tuesday at home against St. Petersburg Catholic.
For Bradenton Christian, Eli Thurmon scattered six hits over 5 2/3 innings in a no decision. He walked three and struck out seven.
Softball
Scott County (Ky.) 5, Lakewood Ranch 2: The visitors from Kentucky scored twice in the first inning and thrice in the second and then held on in the semifinals of the Kissimmee Klassic. Madi Locastro started and took the loss with one inning pitched. Payton Kinney finished. Logan Newton led the Mustangs’ seven-hit attack with two hits.
JUCO Baseball
SCF 14, St. Petersburg 8: Logan Lyle earned the win with 3 1/3 innings relief. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven. Jordan Gubelman started and went 3 2/3 innings.
Jaren Shelby went 4 for 6 with two RBIs and Adam Imwalle finished with four hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead State College of Florida in Bradenton. The Manatees built an 8-0 lead. St. Petersburg drew within three, before the Manatees (28-17-1, 14-7) pulled away.
