Manatee OC James Booth is set to become Plant City’s coach

Manatee High School’s football program excelled offensively in the fall.
Now the Hurricanes will need to find a new offensive coordinator less than a month before spring practices begin.
James Booth, twin brother of head coach John Booth, is set to become Plant City’s new head coach — his first high school head coaching job — former defensive coordinator Chad Choate confirmed to the Herald Thursday night. An announcement at Plant City is expected Friday.
Choate said he spoke to James Booth on Thursday about Booth becoming Plant City’s next head football coach.
“He just said he felt like it was a really good opportunity,” Choate said.
Phone calls to James Booth, John Booth and Manatee athletic director Danielle LaPoint were not returned Thursday night. Plant City High School officials had not made any public announcement regarding the hire.
The Raiders last reached the playoffs in 2015; Braden River defeated them in a region final. That year’s team included former IMG Academy wide receiver T.J. Chase, who signed with Clemson following his standout prep career.
“I think he’s really excited for it, and it was a pretty big decision to leave John, but I think it’s a good opportunity for him,” Choate said.
The Hurricanes scored more than 30 points in seven games last fall. The offense, which saw quarterback A.J. Colagiovanni (Stetson signee) and wide receiver Tarique Milton (Iowa State signee), accounted for 4,308 total yards in the regular season under James Booth last fall.
James Booth joined the Manatee staff in the summer of 2014, shortly after his brother was hired as head coach. With both Booth brothers, the Hurricanes went 28-9 in three seasons.
His departure means Manatee will have two new coordinators this spring. The Hurrincanes hired Johnnie Jones as their defensive coordinator back in March.
