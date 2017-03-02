Manatee hires former Booker head coach Johnnie Jones as new offensive coordinator

Manatee isn’t looking far for its next defensive coordinator. Johnnie Jones — who has experience at Lakewood Ranch, Out-of-Door Academy, his alma mater Sarasota Booker and the Hurricanes — is set to take the reins as the Hurricanes defensive coordinator for the 2017 season, a year after Manatee allowed an average of 27.5 points per game.
Jones has been a fixture in the region’s football community for nearly 20 years. He starred as a defensive back at Booker in the late 1990s and early 2000s before going on to play for the University of South Florida. He was most recently the Tornadoes’ head coach from 2012-2014 until Booker let him go because he wasn’t a full-time staff member at the school. As the Tornadoes’ head coach, Jones sent three players on to Division I schools, including running back Marlon Mack and offensive lineman Eric Mayes.
10-11
Johnnie Jones’ record in two seasons as Sarasota Booker’s head coach.
The Hurricanes’ hire comes more than two months after Manatee demoted former defensive coordinator Chad Choate to a position coach. A phone call to Hurricanes head coach John Booth was not immediately returned.
Jones posted a 10-11 record during his two seasons with Booker, following up a 3-7 first campaign with a 7-4 record and playoff appearance during his second — and final — year. After allowing an average of 32.9 points per game during his first season, the Tornadoes held opponents to 19 points per game during his second. The year after Jones left, Booker dropped that average all the way down to 15.1 points per game.
Jones will make his debut on the sidelines for the Hurricanes on May 19 when Manatee travels to Lakeland for its spring game against Lake Gibson. Teams can begin spring practice April 24.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments