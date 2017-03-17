Sarasota High quarterback Bryan Gagg transfers to Braden River

According to sources, Sarasota High quarterback Bryan Gagg has transferred to Braden River High.
Gagg, a rising junior, is one of the area’s top quarterbacks and is one of several Sailors who have left the program in the last two years. The Pirates are getting their third new quarterback in three seasons following Jacob Huesman and Louis Colosimo’s departures from the program the previous two seasons.
Huesman was a multi-year starter and is playing collegiately at Appalachian State. Colosimo transferred to Braden River from IMG Academy in 2016, played in the spring and became an efficient signal-caller under offensive coordinator Eric Sanders’ system.
Colosimo signed with Bryant University in February after a senior season that ended in the region semifinals to Venice High.
Gagg, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 180 pounds, is the latest quarterback to play for Sanders and head coach Curt Bradley.
The Pirates reached the playoffs for the third straight season last fall and recently had their defense take a hit when star cornerback Tyrone Collins suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the offseason.
Spring football practices begin April 24, with spring games set for May.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
