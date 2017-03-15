Bradenton Boosters make annual donation to Pirates Charities

The Bradenton Boosters presented a check for $35,000 to Pirates Charities before Pittsburgh’s spring training game against Baltimore on Wednesday at LECOM Park.
The club’s officers presented their annual donation to Pirates Senior Director of Florida Operations Jeff Podobnik.
The Boosters’ annual donation has helped several Pirates Charities programs in Manatee County, such as the Fields for Kids program and the Miracle League of Manasota. Pirates Charities is the official philanthropic arm of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Since its creation in 2006, Pirates Charities has made focused financial contributions to causes benefitting youth health, fitness, and education.
The Bradenton Boosters have been a fixture at spring training since 1969. Boosters work as ushers, program sellers, parking lot attendants and in other roles at LECOM Park and Pirate City.
Herald Staff report
