December 30, 2016 3:59 PM

Bradenton Herald All-Area Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year: John Rivera

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

John Rivera, Senior, Lakewood Ranch

To his credit: Rivera was the top runner for the Class 4A runner-up Mustangs, pacing Lakewood Ranch through the postseason and running a personal-best 16 minutes, 31 seconds in the state championship. The senior's run through the postseason began with a Class 4A-District 8 title followed by a top-five finish at the Class 4A-Region 2 meet. Rivera, who also is a state contender in the 800-meter run during track and field season, plans to run next year at either Florida or Mississippi.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Manatee — Marcel Sanchez, junior

Lakewood Ranch — Kyle Wray, junior; Brice Easton, senior; Jonathan Reid, sophomore.

Saint Stephen’s — Andrew Csubak, senior.

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

