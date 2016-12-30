Bradenton Herald All-Area Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year: John Rivera

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
John Rivera, Senior, Lakewood Ranch
To his credit: Rivera was the top runner for the Class 4A runner-up Mustangs, pacing Lakewood Ranch through the postseason and running a personal-best 16 minutes, 31 seconds in the state championship. The senior's run through the postseason began with a Class 4A-District 8 title followed by a top-five finish at the Class 4A-Region 2 meet. Rivera, who also is a state contender in the 800-meter run during track and field season, plans to run next year at either Florida or Mississippi.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Manatee — Marcel Sanchez, junior
Lakewood Ranch — Kyle Wray, junior; Brice Easton, senior; Jonathan Reid, sophomore.
Saint Stephen’s — Andrew Csubak, senior.
