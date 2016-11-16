Golf Plus: Manatee County pros end their Web.com Tour Q-School run at second stage

The second stage of Web.com Tour Qualifying School is in the books, and the road ended for three Manatee County pros.
Lakewood Ranch's Adam Hogue, Bradenton's Domenico Geminiani and Bradenton's Sean Jacklin did not advance to the final stage slated for next month.
Playing Brooksville's Southern Hills Plantation, Hogue tied for 57th place after a 2-over par 290 total for the 72-hole event. Only the top 18 and ties advanced. At the Plantation Preserve Golf Course in Plantation, Geminiani tied for 50th with a 4-over par 288 on the par-71 layout. Like the Brooksville venue, just the top 18 and ties progressed. Jacklin, a Manatee High alum, started out strong at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, last week. He fired a 67 in the first round and a 69 in the second round, but a combined 1-under par over his final two rounds left Jacklin in a tie for 44th place with a 9-under par 279. The top 19 and ties advanced from the Texas site, which meant only players posting low scores of 14-under or better made the cut.
Manatee County juniors pick up year-end awards
The Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association handed out its 2016 year-end awards to commemorate the summer season. There were nine awards given broken down by six for player's of the year for various age divisions and three additional sportsmanship awards. Lakewood Ranch's Katie Kroos-Roberts won the girls 16-18 year old player of the year and the Patti Wadsworth Award for the most outstanding female member.
Braden River High's Brandon Pozzie received the Ron McClellan Sportsmanship Award, while Bradenton's Robbie Higgins (boys 13-15) picked up player of the year honors for his age division. The remaining awards were given to Sarasota juniors.
Annual scholarship tournament looms next week
The 25th annual Joe Turnesa Memorial Scholarship Tournament is slated for this Monday at Sara Bay Country Club. To date, the event awarded countless scholarships.
The tournament also is in memory of Turnesa, who was one of the first PGA members and first to compete on the PGA Tour.
Turnesa was an honorary member at Sara Bay, where he taught golf on the club’s grounds.
The tournament begins at 12 p.m., and each four-player team is paired with a local golf professional for competition in a three better balls of five format. The scholarship awards presentation takes place at dinner following the golf tournament.
Holes-in-one
On Oct. 21 at Greens of Manatee, Walt Branstetter aced the 116-yard 13th hole with a 6-iron. Witnesses were Sonja Accetura, Tom Barton and Wayne Welch.
On Nov. 11 at Greens of Manatee, Marvin White aced the 121-yard 11th hole with a driver. Witnesses were Jack Fischer, Wayne Boomer and Hank McAllough.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
