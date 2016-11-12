Bayshore duo dominate preliminaries at 2A swim meet

Bayshore swimmer’s T.C. Smith and Ryley Ober stamped themselves as the ones to beat in two events each Saturday morning at the Class 2A state swim meet at Sailfish Splaspark Aquatic Center in Stuart.
The finals are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Smith started his day with a 1:40.52 effort in the boys 200 freestyle, 3.1 seconds faster than his time a week ago in the regional meet. The effort was 1.3 seconds faster than the next fastest qualifier, Adam Tapia. The Tarpon Springs senior handed Smith the first loss in a district or regional meet in his career last week. Tapia finished in 1:41.86.
In the 500 free, Smith shaved nearly five seconds off his time from last week to finish in 4:27.90. No one else in the field bettered thqan 4:33.00. Andrew Kalaman qualified for the final as well, finishing sixth in 4:38.63.
In the girls 200 yard freestyle, Ryley Ober, whose seed time was two seconds faster than the next fastest in the field, maintained that advantage in the preliminaries. The sophomore turned in a 1:49.57. Alexandra Graham swam a 1:56.84 in the preliminaries to also qualify for the finals.
Ober was equally dominant in the girls 500 freestyle preliminary, finishing in 4:52.92. That effort put her more than four seconds ahead of the next fastest qualifier, Marcella Ruppert-Gomez of Gulliver Prep.
Graham joined Ober in the final of the 500 free as well. The junior finished seventh in the morning session in 5:11.00.
