Trump’s war mongering dangerous for world

One year before his death, the great Martin Luther King Jr. poignantly observed: “I could never again raise my voice against the violence of the oppressed without having first spoken clearly to the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today — my own government.”
How prophetic are his words today. He would be horrified by our Commander in Tweet’s cavalier (“the missiles are coming”) glorification of all things military. A most recent example is Donald Trump’s bellicose threat to bomb Syria — in flagrant violation of international law and Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.
To make matters worse, Donald Trump tweeted this threat before any independent investigation of the alleged chemical attack in Syria had been made. This is especially irresponsible given the history of at least one false flag attack — documented by the Pulitzer-prize winning legendary investigative reporter Seymour Hersh — by anti-government forces in Syria to falsely accuse the Syrian government. (See “Hersh’s Big Scoop: Bad Intel Behind Trump’s Syria Attack”). The notion that the Assad government would launch such an attack and risk worldwide condemnation on the eve of their victory in the war is suspicious.
Three minutes to midnight. That’s the time on the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists doomsday clock. A respected scientific organization, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has analyzed the danger of nuclear war for decades. Their predictions have become more dire with each passing year.
War mongering by the Trump administration against Syria and Russia — a very formidable nuclear power — only hastens the day when the doomsday clock reaches midnight.
Robert Phillipoff
Bradenton
