Every Republican in Congress is to blame for cover-up

The Republican House Intelligence Committee found no collusion between Trump and Russia when it came to interference in the election. That is not what the intelligence community believes. The Republicans are doing everything they can to protect this president over the security of this nation. Putin must have laughed all the way to his voting booth.
I am angry at every Republican in Congress for this cover-up that will eventually expose Trump and his family for what they really are. There are mountains of facts that prove this, yet Republicans continue to deny it.
This country is sliding down a slippery slope to oligarchy, and the Republicans are responsible. Just look at what this Cabinet is doing to our civil rights, consumer rights, our right to clean water and air, and food. I could go on and on.
The people will be the ones that change things, not this DO NOTHING CONGRESS.
Russet Coviello
Sarasota
