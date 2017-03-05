Letters to the Editor

First Amendment applies to Trump, too

After reading Mr. James Frazier’s Feb. 28 letter to the editor “Trump’s scorn of media disturbing,” I have a question: Is the letter rhetoric or is he saying everyone is protected by the First Amendment — except the president of the United States?

Some media outlets constantly run negative articles and are hypocritical; entertainers use media to broadcast their personal opinions. He is called a racist and against immigrants, always leaving out the word “illegal.”

After all of the negative press, is the president not allowed to defend himself?

Vince Mannion

Bradenton

Letters to the Editor

