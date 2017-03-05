First Amendment applies to Trump, too

After reading Mr. James Frazier’s Feb. 28 letter to the editor “Trump’s scorn of media disturbing,” I have a question: Is the letter rhetoric or is he saying everyone is protected by the First Amendment — except the president of the United States?
Some media outlets constantly run negative articles and are hypocritical; entertainers use media to broadcast their personal opinions. He is called a racist and against immigrants, always leaving out the word “illegal.”
After all of the negative press, is the president not allowed to defend himself?
Vince Mannion
Bradenton
