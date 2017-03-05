First Amendment applies to Trump, too

1:12 Manatee's Charles Small wins state wrestling championship Pause

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

0:35 A look at the wreckage of Saturday's plane crash in the Duette area

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:13 Families celebrate at annual Parrish Heritage Day Parade

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character