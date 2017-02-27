President Trump’s belittlement of media should disturb every American

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call Pause

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

2:20 One year after a community took back their neighborhood from criminals.

4:29 Nancy Hubbard, Dianna Marr's sister, calls 911

0:50 Manatee County sees recycling increase thanks to new system

3:16 Dianna Marr calls 911 to report finding her 4-year-old son dead

2:13 The crowd at Rubonia Mardi Gras

1:50 Protesters gather at Congressman Vern Buchanan's gated community

1:59 900 attend 29th annual Hob Nob