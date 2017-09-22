After Irma, Florida citrus growers need help

A month ago beleaguered Florida citrus growers received a dose of something that had been running in short supply for a long time — optimism.
In August, an industry consultant’s new estimates for the 2018 crop ran 10 percent above production for 2017, as measured by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It marked the first upswing in output in five years. Mike Sparks, chief executive of Florida Citrus Mutual, the industry’s Lakeland-based trade association, told The Ledger he was “cautiously optimistic” that the industry was in “rebound mode” from its citrus greening-driven nightmare.
Today, Florida Citrus Mutual, based on growers’ reports from around the state, estimates half of Florida’s citrus crop resides on the floor of the groves, blown off the trees by Irma’s fierce winds. Moreover, Irma uprooted countless trees, or gnarled them so violently that they will no longer be productive, says agency spokesman Andrew Meadows. Meanwhile, some growers are furiously pumping standing water from their lands in an effort to keep more trees from drowning.
The swath of crippled crops and dashed hopes runs from southwest Florida up through eastern Polk County. “It’s all that more frustrating because we were hoping for a rebound year,” Meadows says of Irma.
There are a number of old-timers who have seen a lot of freezes and fires and floods, and the consensus of the growers is that this is the state’s most significant crop loss ever.
State Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who comes from a family of growers in Bartow, offered a bleaker assessment. Irma “could not have been more lethal,” he told the Associated Press after surveying the damage. “There are a number of old-timers who have seen a lot of freezes and fires and floods, and the consensus of the growers is that this is the state’s most significant crop loss ever.”
“This is a major calamity,” Putnam averred.
Without some action to immediately salvage the citrus industry, the ripple effects will be devastating.
Irma might just drive the final fiscal stake into the souls of farmers who had hung on with faith in the anticipated “rebound.” Others who may have the means to withstand Irma’s fury will be tested to stick with growing. Consumer prices for citrus products will leap. Food processors may write off the Florida market in favor of foreign producers.
Yet Irma has opened a door.
Growers have long pleaded for assistance to fight the greening menace that has infected 90 percent of Florida’s grove acreage. The industry has spent tens of millions of dollars, augmented by millions from federal and state programs, to combat the disease. Besides seeking a cure, a critical aspect of that fight was getting rid of sick trees and cultivating groves with healthy ones that can resist greening.
Irma has lent urgency to that mission — and state and federal lawmakers and agriculture officials can help by approaching this issue from three complementary avenues.
Congress must pass — and President Donald Trump needs to sign — Rep. Vern Buchanan’s bill for a growers’ tax break.
First, Congress must pass — and President Donald Trump needs to sign — Rep. Vern Buchanan’s bill for a growers’ tax break. The Longboat Key Republican has proposed allowing growers to immediately write off depreciation for planting new trees, rather than waiting for four years, which is the amount of time citrus trees typically take before bearing fruit. That would help offset the $10,000 per-acre expense of planting new trees.
Secondly, lawmakers ought to enact a proposed cost-sharing program, whereby the government, either state or federal, pays some of the expense of planting new trees. The payments would flow to growers who agree to utilize the best anti-greening management practices that the industry has developed since the disease surfaced in Florida more than decade ago. Those practices govern the types of trees to be planted as well as irrigation and fertilization.
Finally, the USDA should relax provisions of its Tree Assistance Program. Under the program, farmers can qualify for disaster relief up to $125,000, provided their yearly gross income is $900,000 of less. The USDA should raise the reimbursement amount and significantly increase the income ceiling. While we understand the intent is to help small family farmers, all of Florida’s citrus industry faces a crisis.
“Nobody would ever have wanted this to happen,” Meadows tells us. But, “this only makes the case for what we had been saying prior to Irma: We need more trees in the ground to sustain this infrastructure” — by which he means not just growers, but the suppliers and processors who make the industry work.
The tools are available to help growers realize that rebound. We need to start using them. Now.
