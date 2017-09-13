Hurricane Irma: 33 percent of Manatee County still without power

About one-third of Manatee County is still waiting for power after Hurricane Irma knocked out power for thousands across the county and millions in the state.
As of a 5:49 a.m. Wednesday update from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, there were 55,320 Florida Power and Light customers and 1,738 cooperatives customers without power for a total of 57,058, or 33 percent of Manatee County customers, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The 33 percent of Manatee County still waiting for power to be restored is a decrease from 37 percent as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In Sarasota County, about 87,350 customers, or 33 percent, are without power, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
There were still 3,937,001 customers, or 37.5 percent of the state, without power in Florida as of the Wednesday morning update.
During an update at the FPL command center Tuesday morning, Rob Gould, vice president and chief communications officer for FPL, said that 20,000 employees had been dispatched to start “day and night” restoration.
Hurricane Irma left 5.5 million of the more than 10 million Florida power customers waiting for the electricity to be turned back on.
“We know that the most important thing our customers want to know is when they’ll get their lights back on,” Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL, said in a Tuesday news release.
FPL estimates it will “essentially” restore power to all its West Coast customers by Sept. 22, according to a news release. As of Tuesday night, the company announced it had restored more than 2 million customers.
“We understand how challenging it is to be without power, and we take our responsibility to our customers – our own families, friends and neighbors – seriously,” said Silagy. “We ask for the patience of our customers as we undertake one of the most challenging rebuild and restoration efforts in our company’s history.”
Tuesdsay night, FPL reported issues with FPL.com and the FPL Mobile App due to extreme high volume, though they were working to resolve the problem. Customers should call FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243) only to report conditions such as downed power lines or sparking electrical equipment.
As of Tuesday, Verizon Wireless had close to 90 percent of its facilities in service and more than 40 percent of company-owned stores were open, according to a press release. Residents are invited to come in to stores to charge their devices.
Sprint waived all text and data overage coverages for those impacted by Hurricane Irma. It’s retroactive to Sept. 8 and goes through Friday. Verizon announced a similar waiving of charges last weekend.
