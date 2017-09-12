You fled Irma. You want to drive home. Here’s the traffic you can expect.

3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store Pause

1:00 National Guard airlifts U.S. citizens from St. Martin after Irma

0:19 Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma

1:10 Palmetto mobile home community damaged by Hurricane Irma

1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida

1:41 From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

0:29 Daytona Beach after Hurricane Irma

0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

0:18 Hurricane Irma damage on Cortez Road leading to Anna Maria Island