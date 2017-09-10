Two manatees stranded by extremely low tide due to Hurricane Irma

Two manatees are said to have been caught in the extremely low tide due to Hurricane Irma.
According to a Facebook post from Michael Sechler, he and friends went out to a bay near Whitfield Avenue and U.S. 41 in Manatee County and found two beached manatees.
The post has been shared nearly 400 times. Sechler told the Bradenton Herald that he is trying to verify if some agency, whether Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or Mote Marine Laboratory, had moved the manatees out to deeper water.
According to the Washington Post, the extremely low pressure is causing water around the hurricane to recede from the shoreline.
