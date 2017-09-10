Two manatees were caught in extremely low tide waters near Whitfield Avenue in Manatee County.
Two manatees were caught in extremely low tide waters near Whitfield Avenue in Manatee County. Photo via Facebook
Two manatees were caught in extremely low tide waters near Whitfield Avenue in Manatee County. Photo via Facebook

Hurricane

Two manatees stranded by extremely low tide due to Hurricane Irma

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 10, 2017 3:31 PM

Two manatees are said to have been caught in the extremely low tide due to Hurricane Irma.

According to a Facebook post from Michael Sechler, he and friends went out to a bay near Whitfield Avenue and U.S. 41 in Manatee County and found two beached manatees.

The post has been shared nearly 400 times. Sechler told the Bradenton Herald that he is trying to verify if some agency, whether Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or Mote Marine Laboratory, had moved the manatees out to deeper water.

According to the Washington Post, the extremely low pressure is causing water around the hurricane to recede from the shoreline.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

embed:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath
Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst 0:48

Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst
Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path 1:31

Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path

View More Video