Florida prepares for Irma, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record

With Irma’s sustained winds topping 180 mph, it becomes the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded outside the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, National Hurricane Center forecasters said in their 11 a.m. advisory.
As Florida braces for potential impacts of Irma, Manatee County will be distributing sandbags so residents can further prepare for the storm.
Crews will distribute sandbags from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, as well as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the following locations:
- Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th Street East, Palmetto
- G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Avenue Drive West, Bradenton
- Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard
- Stormwater Ops, 5511 39th Street East, Bradenton
- Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd Street East, Palmetto
Sandbags are also available for city of Bradenton residents, with proof of city residency, at Bradenton Public Works and Utilities, 701 13th Avenue West, Bradenton, until 4 p.m. Tuesday and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
There is a limit of 10 bags per person.
Holmes Beach is also distributing sandbags Tuesday in front of City Hall, 5801 Marina Drive. Residents can bring their own bags to be filled or can pick up a limit of 10 from the city.
Thursday, Big Earth Landscape Supply will offer free sand at their two locations: 6001 15th St. E., Bradenton and 1010 10th St. E., Palmetto.
Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in an 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday.
@PW_ManateeGov will distribute sandbags beginning tomorrow, Thursday and Friday. pic.twitter.com/GMCmgZuYY6— Manatee County Gvt (@ManateeGov) September 5, 2017
Now 225 miles east of Antigua, winds from Irma are reaching 180 mph and the storm is moving west at about 14 mph, according to a NHC 11 a.m. update.
Irma is expected to move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday and to continue moving west Tuesday with a turn to the west-northwest Tuesday night, according to the NHC.
It is indicated that Irma continues to strengthen, but it is predicted to remain a Category 4 or 5 storm.
As Irma moves closer to the U.S. coast, South Florida, particularly the Keys, appear increasingly likely to take a hit with tropical storm force winds that could arrive as early as Friday, according to the Miami Herald. However, because Irma is so large, forecasters have urged caution in paying too much attention to the storm’s exact track.
Manatee County officials say there are no plans as of Tuesday morning for evacuation or opening shelters.
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, said in a release his concern is the state’s vulnerability to storms. Florida is second only to California for overall risk of natural disasters, with 6.7 million homes listed in the “high or very high” risk categories, according to RealtyTrac, a housing data company, the release stated.
“There is absolutely no downside in preparing for the worst. Florida can’t afford to be complacent given Mother Nature’s unpredictability,” Buchanan said in a prepared statement.
Monday night, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency.
Scott requested Tuesday that President Donald Trump declare a pre-landfall emergency for the state of Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma. The declaration will provide resources and assistance from the federal government and would free up funding sources for emergency protective measures such as shoring up beach dunes, building emergency berms and planning for potential evacuations, according to a release from Scott’s office.
Florida residents still have time to prepare, as Irma’s effects aren’t expected to hit the Sunshine State until later in the week.
"We strongly urge residents and visitors to implement their personal plans," Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris said in a release. "Now is the time. The storm still has a lot of forecast uncertainty, so don't wait until it's too late to make a plan."
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Adam Putnam urged residents to prepare by identifying pet-friendly shelters, preparing a kit and having an adequate supply of food and water.
While hurricane season has reached it’s peak, it doesn’t end until Nov. 30.
For more ideas on how to prepare for a hurricane, Manatee County residents can visit mymanatee.org and read the “Hurricane Readiness Center.” All Florida residents can visit FLGetAPlan.com for more disaster preparation advice.
Weather for the rest of the week is forecast to be scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday will see a 30 percent chance of showers and storms, mainly between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. with heat index values as high as 100, according to the NWS.
Much of the same expected for Wednesday, with a 30 percent chance of rain with scattered showers and storms expected after 11 a.m. The high will be around 89, though the heat index value could be as high as 99, according to the NWS. Thursday will see a 40 percent chance of storms after 2 p.m.
Starting Friday, the chance of storms and showers increases to 50 percent or greater through the weekend, according to the NWS.
Officials are also eying Tropical Storm Jose, which is 1,505 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NHC. Jose is moving west-northwest at about 13 mph and a movement toward the west or west-northwest at a slightly faster rate of forward speed is expected during the next two days.
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for Jose.
Comments