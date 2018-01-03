Florida winter 2018: Everything you need to know

Winter 2018 is certainly off to a dashing start.
Snow in Tallahassee for the first time in over 25 years. Ice shutting down portions of highways. Wind chill advisories. Sub-zero freeze warnings.
And all in the Sunshine State.
So what is responsible for this abnormally chilly weather in Florida and across the country?
Winter Storm Grayson.
And the cold mess is only getting stronger.
Grayson is expected to undergo bombogenesis, which means it comprises a rapidly intensifying area of low pressure. To be classified as a weather bomb, having undergone bombogensis or “bombing-out,” the central pressure of the system must drop at least 24 millibars within 24 hours, according to the Weather Channel.
In Grayson’s case, according to NOAA's ensemble tracks forecast, the storm’s central pressure could drop almost double – roughly 45 millibars in 24 hours – ending Thursday evening.
As it strengthens, the brutal storm is expected to hug the east coast as it travels north, bringing severely dangerous conditions to the northeastern United States.
Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, 0.1 inches of snow and sleet were measured at the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, making it the first measurable amount of snow in the region since 1989.
At one point, a portion of Interstate 10 was shut down at Thomasville Road on the northern side of Tallahassee due to ice on the roadway.
When it comes to Manatee County, highs will reach the mid-to-upper 50s Wednesday, but the day will remain breezy, with north-northwest winds between 15-17 mph, and gusts as high as 24 mph.
By Wednesday night, lows are expected to dip into the low 40s or high 30s. Conditions will stay breezy, with a northerly wind between 7-16 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Will go into effect tonight from 10pm - 10am tomorrow morning. Wind chills during this period will range between 20°-35°. The coldest wind chills will be north of Tampa. pic.twitter.com/MBne6Raosb— Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) January 3, 2018
A wind chill advisory will be in effect throughout the county overnight Wednesday, starting at 10 p.m. and lasting until 10 a.m. Thursday. A freeze watch is also in effect for Citrus, Polk, Hernando, as well as inland Pasco and Hillsborough counties late Wednesday into Thursday.
Advisories will likely be tweaked or added on in the coming days.
Thursday
This is when things really start to get chilly.
Residents can expect to wake up to temperatures a few degrees colder than Wednesday, deeper into the low 40s, meteorologists said. Wind chill values may be as low as 36 degrees, with winds gusts reaching as high as 18 mph. The day is forecast to be sunny, though, the NWS said, helping temperatures climb back up a bit into the mid-50s.
Then, Thursday night will drop back down into the 30s overnight.
Friday
Friday will be similar, meteorologists said, with highs near the mid-50s, and lows hovering around the mid-30s.
Thankfully, the day is expected to have a weaker breeze.
Manatee County health officials released a warning to advise residents to stay indoors and wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing, including a hat, scarfs and gloves when going outside the next couple of days. Other tips include how to heat your home safely and how to prevent carbon monoxide.
For those seeking shelter, the Salvation Army of Manatee County will open it’s overnight shelter, at 1204 14th St W in Bradenton, from 6-8 p.m. every night, but people are encouraged to arrive early.
The shelter has a capacity of 150 and is expected to fill up for a third night in a row as result of the cold weather. The shelter has had to turn people away this week, even after exceeding their capacity on Monday and Tuesday.
