Florida winter 2018: Everything you need to know

Rare dusting of snow falls in Tallahassee Residents of Tallahassee, Florida, got a rare treat on the morning of January 3: a dusting of snow. Roads remained slick despite only receiving a small amount of precipitation, and officials asked residents to stay off the roads as much as possible. Tallahassee Police Department via Storyful

