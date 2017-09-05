More Videos

Weather

Tropical alert: Hurricane Irma upgraded to Category 5

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 05, 2017 8:15 AM

Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update.

Now 270 miles east of Antigua, winds from Irma are reaching 175 mph, up from 150 at the 5 a.m. update. Though the Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is moving west at about 14 mph, it is expected to move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Irma is expected to continue to move west Tuesday with a turn to the west-northwest Tuesday night and reports from NOAA and U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate Irma continues to strengthen.

Fluctuations in Irma’s intensity are likely over the next day or two but it is predicted to remain a Category 4 or 5 storm. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from Irma’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles, according to the NHC.

The Leeland Islands the British and U.S. Virgin Islands,and Puerto Rico are expected to see as much as 12 inches of rain in some places as Irma makes her way through.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for several areas including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin and the British Virgin Islands.

Monday night, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency as Irma was upgraded to a Category 4.

Florida residents still have time to prepare, as Irma’s effects aren’t expected to hit the Sunshine State until later in the week.

For more ideas on how to prepare for a hurricane, Manatee County residents can visit mymanatee.org and read the “Hurricane Readiness Center.” All Florida residents can visit FLGetAPlan.com for more disaster preparation advice.

The NHC continues to track the storm and will send another update at 8 a.m.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

