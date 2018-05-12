Power outage at Busch Gardens delaying visitor entry

A power outage has forced Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to delay visitors from entering the park, officials tweeted Saturday.
Park ambassadors are working with Tampa Electric Company to restore the power, the tweet, which was sent out around 11:30 a.m., said.
It's unclear when the power will be restored or what caused the outage.
One person inside the park told WFLA News Channel 8 that bathrooms are locked and vendors are not selling items including food or water.
Those with tickets to the park for Saturday can use them anytime up to a year, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
