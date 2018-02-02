Manatees congregate at the Tampa Electric Company’s Big Bend Power Station in February 2016. Manatee deaths in January related to cold stress syndrome were five times as many compared to the same time in 2017.
Manatees congregate at the Tampa Electric Company’s Big Bend Power Station in February 2016. Manatee deaths in January related to cold stress syndrome were five times as many compared to the same time in 2017. Marc R. Masferrer mmasferrer@bradenton.com
Manatees congregate at the Tampa Electric Company’s Big Bend Power Station in February 2016. Manatee deaths in January related to cold stress syndrome were five times as many compared to the same time in 2017. Marc R. Masferrer mmasferrer@bradenton.com

Florida

Cold waters killing more Florida manatees

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

February 02, 2018 03:42 PM

Consistently cold waters were responsible for the largest portion of Florida manatee deaths in January.

Thirty-five manatees across Florida died as a result cold stress syndrome from Jan. 1 to 26, according to a preliminary report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. This was five times as many deaths compared to the same time in 2017, but it doesn’t come close to the 151 that died during a cold snap in January 2010.

Cold stress syndrome can occur when the mammal encounters water below 68 degrees Fahrenheit for a prolonged period of time. Manatees experience hypothermia, their organs start to shut down and their skin begins to slough off.

Two of the manatees that died in January were found in Manatee County waters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data show that water temperatures at Port Manatee never went above 67.1 degrees Fahrenheit in January. The average water temperature recorded was 57.6 degrees.

In all, 87 manatees were found dead statewide, with 10 of the deaths associated with boat strikes. The FWC measures deaths in eight categories, including natural and undetermined.

An aerial survey conducted over a three-day period in early January counted 6,131 individuals, falling behind the highest count last year by 489. A record number were found on the east coast, but the west coast had 732 fewer individuals compared to 2017.

More Videos

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys 0:43

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Pause
Woman allegedly kicked out of Florida UPS for not speaking English 0:47

Woman allegedly kicked out of Florida UPS for not speaking English

Popular fitness model kicked off plane 0:54

Popular fitness model kicked off plane

Whoa, cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse 0:14

Whoa, cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild 0:23

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild

Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla 2:23

Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla

Helicopter makes emergency landing on Fort Lauderdale street during rush hour 0:16

Helicopter makes emergency landing on Fort Lauderdale street during rush hour

Manatee tangled in life vest rescued in Fort Lauderdale 0:34

Manatee tangled in life vest rescued in Fort Lauderdale

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall 1:36

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony 1:02

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony

Manatees at power company's viewing center in Apollo Beach

The Manatee Viewing Center near Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, Fla., is perfect spot to see manatees that gather there in the winter to enjoy the warm waters put out by the plant. This video is from February 2016.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys 0:43

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Pause
Woman allegedly kicked out of Florida UPS for not speaking English 0:47

Woman allegedly kicked out of Florida UPS for not speaking English

Popular fitness model kicked off plane 0:54

Popular fitness model kicked off plane

Whoa, cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse 0:14

Whoa, cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild 0:23

Baby turtles stunned by cold snap returned to the wild

Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla 2:23

Tampa law enforcement prepares for Gasparilla

Helicopter makes emergency landing on Fort Lauderdale street during rush hour 0:16

Helicopter makes emergency landing on Fort Lauderdale street during rush hour

Manatee tangled in life vest rescued in Fort Lauderdale 0:34

Manatee tangled in life vest rescued in Fort Lauderdale

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall 1:36

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony 1:02

Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

View More Video