Coast Guard members watch as 89-year-old goes into Florida waters. They didn’t just stand there

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle. U.S. Coast Guard/Coast Guard Cutter Marlin

