    Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.

Florida

Coast Guard members watch as 89-year-old goes into Florida waters. They didn’t just stand there

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 02, 2018 08:17 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 46 MINUTES AGO

An 89-year-old man was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard members after his vehicle fell into the water near Panama City.

Members of the Coast Guard saw a vehicle go into the water at St. Andrews Marina around 12:45 p.m. Saturday and took off to help the man inside, according to a news release.

Two minutes later, the crew broke the vehicle’s window and pulled the man to safety.

The man was listed in stable condition.

“I am very pleased with the quick reaction of the crew,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Glenn Bucklin, the officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Marlin, which launched the rescue crew. “This is a perfect example of the training we put into our job. As soon as one of our crewmen witnessed the car enter the water, the entire crew fluidly reacted. We are extremely grateful that we happened to be at the marina at the right time to put our boat crew in position to save the life of the driver trapped inside.”

The crew was assisted by Panama City Emergency Medical Services, Panama City Police Department and the Panama City Fire Department.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

