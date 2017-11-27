Ryan McClellan
Ryan McClellan Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Ryan McClellan Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

Florida

This trash can weathered Irma with human remains inside

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 27, 2017 10:46 AM

In a vacant wooded lot in Homosassa, a trash can sat through the worst hurricane Florida had seen in years.

Ominously, it sat in the same spot for months, but on Saturday, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered human remains inside.

Neighbors say the garbage can had been in the lot on American Avocet Point since the week of Sept. 11, the same week Irma ravaged the area. The Major Crimes Unit recovered the remains and an autopsy was conducted Sunday.

Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced the man had been identified as Ryan McClellan, and that his death was being investigated as a homicide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff’s office (352) 726-1121. Those looking to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Douglas students return to school two weeks after shooting

View More Video