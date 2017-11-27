This trash can weathered Irma with human remains inside

In a vacant wooded lot in Homosassa, a trash can sat through the worst hurricane Florida had seen in years.
Ominously, it sat in the same spot for months, but on Saturday, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered human remains inside.
Neighbors say the garbage can had been in the lot on American Avocet Point since the week of Sept. 11, the same week Irma ravaged the area. The Major Crimes Unit recovered the remains and an autopsy was conducted Sunday.
Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced the man had been identified as Ryan McClellan, and that his death was being investigated as a homicide.
Citrus County Sheriff confirms the body found in a trash can on Saturday that was dumped in woods near Homosassa is that of missing 33-yr-old Ryan McClellan reported missing in mid-September. Trash can had been there for months @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/BVyG78fxwh— Wendi Lane (@Wendilanetv) November 27, 2017
Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff’s office (352) 726-1121. Those looking to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
