Florida teen bitten by shark Friday is state’s second recent victim

A Florida boy was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten by a shark off a Jacksonville beach Friday afternoon, according to reports.
The teenager is expected to be OK after he was bitten in the lower leg around 1:35 p.m. at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, according to NBC 6, a Miami television station.
Action Jax News reports 17-year-old Keanan Perry, of Jacksonville, “appears to be in good spirits.”
The teen told Action Jax News that doctors said he will need “a lot of stitches.”
“I was honestly calm. It hit and I was like, ‘that was weird,’ like ‘what just happened,’ and I looked and saw three gashes on the back of my heel, and I immediately knew that I got bit,” Keanan told Action Jax News. “They’re saying, it’s like three inches deep in the back and a lot of stitches. They say it looks like it might have got to my Achilles tendon, but I can still move my foot, so they don’t think it’s totally gone.”
On Wednesday, a Palatka surfer was at St. Augustine Beach when she was attacked, according to the Florida Times-Union. Her wound required 30 stitches, Action Jax News reported.
