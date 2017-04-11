5-year-old boy found dead inside burning home

A 5-year-old boy was killed in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to reports.
The fire started in a home in the 2700 block of Sixth Street South, according to Bay News 9. One person was able to escape from the home but the child, Hassan Vaan, couldn’t be found during the fire.
Police later confirmed the boy’s death, according to Bay News 9. St. Petersburg Police tweeted the boy’s body was found inside the home.
Several calls to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue reported smoke coming from the home around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Bay News 9 reported. It was a short time later that firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
No information has been released on what may have started the fire, but it is under investigation.
