Gov. Rick Scott declares state of emergency due to wildfires

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in Florida Tuesday due to the rise in wildfires.
“As wildfires impact our state, our incredible firefighters and first responders have bravely rushed to aid our communities and worked tirelessly to protect our homes and families,” Scott said in a press release.
Scott issued Executive Order 17-120 because of the dry conditions giving potential to more wildfires in the future. The executive order — which directs state, regional and local government agencies to work toward fighting the fires — says that the drought index average in Florida is 338 out of a possible 800; in central and south Florida, soil conditions are over 600.
In the release, Scott made mention of the wildfire in Collier County in early March that had closed down a portion of Interstate 75.
Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, whose department oversees the Florida Forest Service, said more than 100 wildfires affecting 23,000 acres in Florida are currently burning.
