Miami man tied to Lil’ Wayne, Chris Brown convicted of selling ‘purple drank’

0:55 'Peter and the Starcatcher' at Manatee Players Pause

1:24 Mike the loggerhead sea turtle released back into the wild

2:12 The Clunker Junker buys and sells junk cars nationwide

1:35 Florida sheriff opts for intimidation in message to heroin dealers

2:25 Exploring California bridge via drone

1:30 Detectives looking for fraud suspect

1:37 What are biomarkers and why are they important?

1:27 New marketing study offers tool for economic development of Lakewood Ranch

1:23 Surveillance video shows suicide bombing outside Alexandria church in Egypt (GRAPHIC CONTENT)