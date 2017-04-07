Third shark bite reported this week in Florida

It’s the third time this week someone has been attacked by a shark in Florida waters, according to the Palm Beach Post.
In the most recent incident, a 16-year-old boy from Georgia was visiting Daytona during spring break, according to a report Thursday from WXIA, an Atlanta television station.
“I told my friend that I had felt something bite me and we got out of the water and it was bleeding,” Kody Stephens told WXIA. “We went up and washed it and the hotel called 911. They showed up and looked at it.”
Stevens told WXIA he didn’t see what bit him because he got out of the water as fast as he could, and first responders told him the bite looked like it came from a shark.
The reported attack is far from the only one. A 51-year-old Georgia woman reported a shark bite on her thigh after swimming off New Smyrna Beach, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.
A Kentucky teen visiting Florida with her high school softball team received more than 100 stitches after she was bitten by a shark near Destin on Sunday, according to Northwest Florida Daily News.
