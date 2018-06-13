Florida man arrested for threatening to commit mass shooting at Disney World, cops say

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to commit a mass shooting at Walt Disney World in a Facebook group chat, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
Derek Eitel, 23, of Cocoa, posted in the group saying "5 likes and I'll go shoot up Disney and hang myself," ABC Action News reported.
Detectives with the sheriff's office say that the Facebook group has more than 800 members, who were all able to view Eitel's post.
Two of the members reported the statement to authorities, according to News 6 in Orlando.
Detectives didn't release the name of the Facebook group.
In a interview with investigators, Eitel later confessed to typing the threat on his phone while he was at work, the outlet reported.
He was arrested on a charge of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm and is being held at the Brevard County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
Comments